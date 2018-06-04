Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Dumelo and the full list of winners at 2018 Golden Movie Awards


2018 GMAA Dumelo, McBrown and the full list of winners at 2018 Golden Movie Awards

The awards ceremony brought together the crème of actors, actresses and filmmakers from across the continent to be honored for their excellence in the year under review.

play
There were a couple of winners from Ghana as the 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa was successfully held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Saturday.

play

 

Among the winners were five persons from the Ghana movie industry, in what was glorious night for all stakeholders.

John Dumelo won the Gold Actor (comedy) award, with Nana Ama McBrown and Lydia Forson also being adjudged the winners of the Golden Actress (comedy) category.

John Dumelo play

John Dumelo

 

Gloria Sarfo also went home with an award after scooping the Golden Appreciation Award (female), whiles Yaw Karkon-Ampomah won the Golden Editor (video).

Meanwhile, GH One TV were also winners in the Golden Documentary category.

play

 

Below is the full list of winners from the 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa:

Golden Makeup Artiste Nodryn Evanci (Forbidden)

Golden Costume Awenseba Ali-Akpajiak (Baabani)

Golden Short Film Iterum (Again)

Golden Editor Bernard Makosa (10 Day in Suncity)

Golden Soundtrack (Original) O.C. Ukeje (Potato Potahto)

Golden Art Director Anurin Nwunembom (A Good Time to Divorce)

Golden Promising Actor Eman Sinare (Baabani)

Golden Supporting Actor (Comedy) Richard Mofe Damijo (10 Days in Suncity)

Golden Supporting Actress (Comedy) Joke Silva (Potato Potahto)

Golden Cinematography Stanlee Ohikhuare (Idahosa’s Trail)

Golden Editor (Video) Yaw Karkon-Ampomah (Before the Vows)

Golden Story Drama (Movie) Nkanya Nkwai (A Good Time to Divorce)

Golden Supporting Actress Ebele Okaro (What’s Within)

Golden Discovery Actor Lilian Echelon (Black Rose)

Golden Appreciation Award (Male) Peter Richie

Golden Appreciation Award (Female) Gloria Sarfo

Golden Writer Comedy (Movie) Peter Sedufia (Side Chic Gang)

Golden Writer Drama (Movie) Nkanya Nkwai (A Good Time to Divorce)

Golden Actor (Comedy) John Dumelo (Before the Vows)

Golden Actress (Comedy) Nana Ama McBrown, Sika Osei & Lydia Forson (Side Chic Gang)

Golden Actor (Drama) Allene Menget (A Good Time to Divorce)

Golden Actress (Drama) Lilian Echileon (Black Rose)

Golden Movie (Comedy-Story) Rachel Adiku (Side Chic Gang)

Golden Documentary GH One (Tramadol Documentary)

Golden Director Nkanya Nkwai (A Good Time to Divorce)

Overall Golden Movie A Good Time to Divorce (Nkanya Nkwai)

