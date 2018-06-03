Jackie Appiah was the perfect golden girl in this dress

news

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah stole the show at the 2018 Golden Movie Awards.

The 34-year-old looked absolutely glowing on Saturday night, as she took to the red carpet on Ghana’s biggest films awards night.

Jackie Appiah stunned in a golden gown. The details of the dress were focused on the hands; one side was designed with a see-through lace while the other with short sleeve and side ruffles.

As she flaunted her curves in the form-fitting dress, the lace from her knee that swept the floor made her look like a princess.

As expected, Jackie Appiah didn’t disappoint with her elegant hair do’ and flawless makeup.