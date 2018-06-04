Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Deborah Vanessa and Rosemond - Who wore it better ?


2018 Golden Movie Awards Deborah Vanessa and Rosemond Brown 'clashed' on the red carpet in similar outfits

This fashion nightmare happened on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Movie Awards

play
Two of Ghana’s loved showbiz personalities, Sister Deborah and Rosemond Brown almost caused the biggest red carpet glitch as they both appeared to the red carpet Golden Movie Awards in very similar outfits.

The truth is, every fashionista dreads the possibility of showing up somewhere wearing the same getup as another person. Total cold-sweat nightmare, right?

Fortunately, there are more than enough clothes in this world to ensure that this sort of situation happens only rarely — especially when it comes to red carpet. But every so often, the odds doesn't fall in our favor.

A practical case was what we witnessed last Saturday (June 2nd), at the 2018 Golden Movie Awards, the fashion gods were not smiling down on two famous ladies in particular.

play

 

Controversial actress Rosemond Brown and songstress Deborah Vanessa came on the red carpet in a sleeveless red gown made of the same fabric and also had just a smidgen of difference in the waistline. They both had a raffle trail attached to the apparel.

play

 

Interestingly, their designers and stylist were not the same people. Its only a mere coincidence and not a publicity gimmick as others think.  House of Paon was the designer of Deborah’s costume and 'Ellen’s Klothing' pulled Rosemond’s look together. Moving forward, this fashion nightmare should never happen again!

Now to the big question, ‘WHO WORE IT BETTER?’ Comment your pick in our comment session so we know what you think.

