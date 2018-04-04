Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 side effects of wearing contact lenses for too long


Health Tips 5 side effects of wearing contact lenses for too long

Use contacts according to the period prescribed.

  • Published:
Contact lenses play

Contact lenses

(Spec-Savers South Africa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Contact lenses are the best alternative for glasses. While some people wear it for medical reasons, some fashionista wears them for elegant looks.

It makes eye makeup stands out giving us all the attention you have been craving for.

Just as they say, too much of everything is bad. Contact lenses overuse has its health implications that should be taken lightly.

When you wear it for too long without replacing it, the lenses’ pores become clogged, they harden, and they begin to house bacteria. All of this can result in decreased performance, as well as risk to your eyesight.

Here are some of the most common side effects of wearing your contacts for extended periods:

READ ALSO: 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of

  • Eye pain

Contact lenses usually deny your corneas hydration and oxygen which causes corneal abrasions or scratches on your cornea.

  • Blurred vision

Instead of helping you see better, contacts lenses can impair your vision if you use it longer than you should. This is caused by damage to your corneas and is often accompanied by sensitivity to bright lights.

  • Red eyes

Red-eyes caused by contact lens overuse indicate a much more severe condition and should not be taken lightly. Unlike red eyes called by irritation or light infections which heals very fast.

READ ALSO:Women with dry skin should try this egg face mask

  • Overgrowth of surrounding blood vessels

When your eyes lack oxygen because of contact lens overuse, the blood vessels surrounding the corneas try to adapt. This causes an overgrowth of blood vessels, which leads to blurred vision or in severe instances, the loss of sight. The condition does not have a symptom and can only be diagnosed by regular visits to an eye doctor.

  • Eye ulcers

These open sores appear as white or grayish specks on the cornea. They occur when your eyes get infected because you used your contacts for too long or without cleaning them. They are painful and can cause blurred vision and blindness.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Miss Universe Ghana 2017: Ruth Quashie enstooled Nkosuohemaa in the Central Region Miss Universe Ghana 2017 Ruth Quashie enstooled Nkosuohemaa in the Central Region
Beauty Tips: 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin Beauty Tips 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin
Happy Easter: 5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays Happy Easter 5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays
Beauty Tips: Women with dry skin should try this egg face mask Beauty Tips Women with dry skin should try this egg face mask
Beauty Tips: 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of Beauty Tips 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of
Health Tips: 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore Health Tips 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: Ways To Have A Healthy Sex Life After 30 Lifestyle Ways To Have A Healthy Sex Life After 30
Beauty Academy: How To Do Proper Contouring Beauty Academy How To Do Proper Contouring
Kidney Health: 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of Kidney Health 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of



Top Articles

1 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skinbullet
2 Health Tips 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignorebullet
3 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
4 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
5 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
6 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you...bullet
7 Miss Universe Ghana 2017 Ruth Quashie enstooled Nkosuohemaa...bullet
8 Beauty Tips 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should...bullet
9 Beauty Tips 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skinbullet
10 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why men should use shea butter...bullet

Related Articles

Miss Universe Ghana 2017 Ruth Quashie enstooled Nkosuohemaa in the Central Region
Happy Easter 5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays
Beauty Tips Women with dry skin should try this egg face mask
Beauty Tips 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of
Beauty Tips 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin
Health Tips 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
Really? Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career
Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin
Natural Remedy How to whiten the teeth with charcoal

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of yourselfbullet
3 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
4 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
5 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
6 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
7 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
8 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing...bullet

Beauty & Health

Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career
Really? Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career
How to whiten the teeth with charcoal
Natural Remedy How to whiten the teeth with charcoal
baking soda
Home Remedy How to remove dandruff with baking soda
5 things about water
World Water Day 5 things about water you probably didn't know about