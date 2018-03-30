5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays

news

Easter is here again and of course, it means yet another appropriate break from work with the relatively long holidays it comes with.

Which perfect time that this to cut down some stress from your life than this Easter break. Reducing stress in your everyday life is vital for maintaining your overall health, as it can improve your mood, boost immune function, promote longevity and allow you to be more productive.

Pulse.com.gh brings you ways to relieve stress this Easter.

1. A better sleep

Everyone knows stress can cause you to lose sleep. Unfortunately, lack of sleep is also a key cause of stress. This vicious cycle causes the brain and body to get out of whack and only gets worse with time. Make sure to get the doctor-recommended seven to eight hours of sleep. Turn the TV off earlier, dim the lights, and give yourself time to relax before going to bed. It may be the most effective stress buster on our list.

2. Exercise

Exercise is one of the most important things you can do to combat stress. It might seem contradictory, but putting physical stress on your body through exercise can help relieve mental stress. And the benefits are strongest when you exercise regularly. People who exercise regularly are less likely to experience anxiety than those who don't exercise

3. Spend time with friends and family

Social support from friends and family can help you get through stressful times. Being part of a friend network gives you a sense of belonging and self-worth, which can help you through tough times.

4. Listen to Soothing Music

Listening to music can have a very relaxing effect on the body.Slow-paced instrumental music can induce the relaxation response by helping lower blood pressure and heart rate, as well as stress hormones.

5. Assert yourself

You do not have to meet others' expectations or demands. It's okay to say "No." Remember, being assertive allows you to stand up for your rights and beliefs while respecting those of others.