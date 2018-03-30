Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays


Happy Easter 5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays

Stress management is very important for your health.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays play

Brommon and Friend
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Easter is here again and of course, it means yet another appropriate break from work with the relatively long holidays it comes with.

Which perfect time that this to cut down some stress from your life than this Easter break. Reducing stress in your everyday life is vital for maintaining your overall health, as it can improve your mood, boost immune function, promote longevity and allow you to be more productive.

Pulse.com.gh brings you ways to relieve stress this Easter.

1. A better sleep

5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays play

5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays
 

Everyone knows stress can cause you to lose sleep. Unfortunately, lack of sleep is also a key cause of stress. This vicious cycle causes the brain and body to get out of whack and only gets worse with time. Make sure to get the doctor-recommended seven to eight hours of sleep. Turn the TV off earlier, dim the lights, and give yourself time to relax before going to bed. It may be the most effective stress buster on our list.

2. Exercise

5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays play

5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays
 

Exercise is one of the most important things you can do to combat stress. It might seem contradictory, but putting physical stress on your body through exercise can help relieve mental stress. And the benefits are strongest when you exercise regularly. People who exercise regularly are less likely to experience anxiety than those who don't exercise

READ ALSO:4 things you probably did not know about Easter

3. Spend time with friends and family

Social support from friends and family can help you get through stressful times. Being part of a friend network gives you a sense of belonging and self-worth, which can help you through tough times.

4.  Listen to Soothing Music

5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays play

5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays
 

Listening to music can have a very relaxing effect on the body.Slow-paced instrumental music can induce the relaxation response by helping lower blood pressure and heart rate, as well as stress hormones.

5. Assert yourself

 You do not have to meet others' expectations or demands. It's okay to say "No." Remember, being assertive allows you to stand up for your rights and beliefs while respecting those of others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: Women with dry skin should try this egg face mask Beauty Tips Women with dry skin should try this egg face mask
Beauty Tips: 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of Beauty Tips 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of
Beauty Tips: 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin Beauty Tips 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin
Health Tips: 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore Health Tips 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
Really? Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career Really? Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career
Beauty Tips: 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin

Recommended Videos

Beauty Academy: How To Do Proper Contouring Beauty Academy How To Do Proper Contouring
Kidney Health: 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of Kidney Health 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of
Beauty Academy: These Are The DO's Of Make-Up Beauty Academy These Are The DO's Of Make-Up



Top Articles

1 Beauty Tips 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skinbullet
2 Beauty Tips 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know ofbullet
3 Health Tips 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignorebullet
4 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skinbullet
6 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
7 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
8 Life Hacks 6 things you do that could shorten your lifespanbullet
9 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on...bullet
10 Really? Study says being too handsome can harm a man's...bullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips Women with dry skin should try this egg face mask
Beauty Tips 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of
Beauty Tips 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin
Health Tips 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
Really? Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career
Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin
Natural Remedy How to whiten the teeth with charcoal
Beauty Tips Women with dry skin should try this egg face mask
Beauty Tips 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of
Beauty Tips 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin

Top Videos

1 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see in 2018bullet
2 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
3 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
4 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
5 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
6 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
7 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this...bullet
8 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care...bullet
9 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
10 Breast Cancer Awareness A healthy breast makes a happy...bullet

Beauty & Health

How to whiten the teeth with charcoal
Natural Remedy How to whiten the teeth with charcoal
baking soda
Home Remedy How to remove dandruff with baking soda
5 things about water
World Water Day 5 things about water you probably didn't know about
Tiarra monet shows how to install your frontal without glue
Hair Goals How to install your frontal wig according to hair guru Tiarra