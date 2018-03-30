Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

4 things you probably did not Know About Easter


 The day holds the promise of victory over death, a new life and the forgiveness of sins.

Here are four little-known facts about the Easter celebration.

Most Christian-based religions observe Easter to honor the death and resurrection of their Lord while secular celebrations focus on vacations, clubbing, and some self-time. Believe it or not, these two seemingly opposite traditions are steeped in more religious roots than you might think. These are just some of the Easter staples that you thought you knew all about.

One.

Easter is on a different date every year. It’s the first Sunday after the full moon after the spring equinox. (This year Easter will be April 1.) Dates for Easter fall between March 22 and April 25.

Two.

The name Easter comes from Eostre (Ostara in German), a goddess of dawn and east. Other scholars trace the name of the holiday to the Latin phrase “hebdomada alba,” which means “white week.” According to tradition, new Christians were baptized into the faith on Easter while wearing white clothes.

Three.

The UK celebrates Easter with fruitcake. Fruitcake isn’t just for Christmas for the English folks it’s also enjoyed at Easter time. The Easter Simnel is a fruitcake style dessert filled with apricot jam and topped with marzipan balls. Many presume that the marzipan is meant to symbolize Jesus and his 12 apostles, but food historians have dismissed that as a myth.

Four.

Easter is the oldest, and most important, Christian holiday. You might assume it's Christmas, but it's actually Easter. To understand its impact, keep in mind that very early Christians celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ every single Sunday until they decided to dedicate a full, annual day to him. Even though Easter started as a pagan holiday, Christians adopted it, and many who celebrate don't pay any mind to the pagan aspects of it (like, for example, the Easter bunny). Many believe that Easter is the backbone of Christianity, which is incredibly thought-provoking.

