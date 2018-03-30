Ghanaian model depicts Jesus Christ in his photo-shoot

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

This ‘Black Jesus’ photo-shoot will make you feel the pain of Christ.

You will have a deep insight of the agony of Christ after seeing these photos.

Popular Ghanaian runway and photo model by the showbiz name Stephen The Model, but popularly reffered to by many as Bibini Yesu; Black Jesus, has released comprehensible photos of the agony of Christ to mark the death of Jesus Christ for this Easter season.

Steve who is believed to have quite some similar features with what Jesus Christ is believed to have looked like channel the story of Christ’s death in a shattering way never seen before considering the fact that he is of black Color and carries dread locks which is quite parallel to the picture widely painted of Jesus Christ in books and movies. 

The ‘1 cross + 3 nails = 4giveness’ themed photo-shoot had Black Jesus in a crown of thorns and a top notch special effect which created illusions of real wounds from his afflictions and blood dripping of hi flesh. Steve also did justice to the photos in with his expression of the pain.

