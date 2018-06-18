Pulse.com.gh logo
5 surprising beauty benefits of salt water


Sometimes the best remedies in life are the simplest ones.

  • Published:
You can start improving the quality of your skin with and high-quality salt.

Sea salt is not just a healthy alternative to table salt! You’ll be astounded to learn the many beauty benefits of sea salt for skin, hair and more!

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 surprising beauty benefits of salt water.

1. Has Anti-Aging Properties

Sea salt scrub helps firm and tighten skin which is good for lifting sagging skin. Sea salt also has a high magnesium content which increases cell turnover. This keeps skin looking youthful and supply for longer.

READ ALSO:5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face

2. Rejuvenates the skin

Bath salts are relaxing and rejuvenating bath treatments that not only beautify skin but also soothe the mind. Sea salt can be used as homemade bath salts – you just need to add a moisturizing oil and beautiful scented essential oils!

3. Prevents cellulite

Cellulite is formed by accumulation of toxins and old fat cells in areas such as the thighs and butt. Dry brushing, detox baths, body wraps and scrubs are how you can help reduce those unwanted dips and dimples. Try this anti-cellulite scrub with sea salt.

READ ALSO: 7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skin

4. Reduces Acne

Sea salt is good for reducing acne by killing acne-causing bacteria and removing excess oils on the skin. It also shrinks large pores and dries out acne. Make the sea salt facial toner below to minimize pesky acne.

5. Treats eczema

Did you know that sea salt can help relieve symptoms of psoriasis & eczema? Using sea salt helps relieve itchy skin while removing the dry flaky & scaly patches of skin caused by psoriasis and eczema.

