5 weird signs you are pregnant

news

Whether your pregnancy was planned or not, a lot of things happen in your body when you are pregnant. Some doctors may gloss over because they're not big health concerns.

Regardless, you need explanations about what is happening and how to switch your lifestyle to fit your current condition.

There are normal signs and symptoms of pregnancy but some women experience unusual signs and we have compiled them below.

READ ALSO:This is why every woman should have pap smears test

Whitish discharge

Increased hormones cause the reproductive system to discharge sticky white or pale yellow fluid. Always wear sanitary pads and personal tissues after using the washroom.

Sweating

The extra blood pumping through your body warms the skin and eventually makes you sweat a lot. Sweat everywhere: under your arms, between your legs, on your belly and running down your face and neck.

READ ALSO:5 foods that will whiten your teeth naturally

Bleeding gum

Hormonal changes cause extra blood flow to your gums and an oral cavity which makes it very sensitive. Brush your teeth gently, twice a day with a soft brush and don’t forget to see the dentist often.

Changes in voice

Some pregnant women in their first-trimester experience a change in their voice. It sounds a bit raspy or even a few octaves lower.

This is usually caused by the changes in estrogen and progesterone during pregnancy can cause swelling in your vocal cords, which can cause you to sound different when speaking or singing.

READ ALSO: How to use egg whites to treat acne at home

Hip pain

It is very more common especially in the third trimester, hip pain is caused by relaxin, a hormone that prepares your body for delivery. Relaxing softens your joints and widens your hips in order to help Baby exit during delivery.

Sleep with pillows propped between your legs, and avoid crossing your legs when you're snoozing. Stretching and swimming can also limber you up.