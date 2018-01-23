Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Beauty tips How to use egg whites to treat acne at home

  Published:
Honey, lemon and egg whites play

Honey, lemon and egg whites
Acne is a common disease that usually occurs when the oily sebaceous glands of our skin oversecrete the oily sebum to traps dust and other dirt.

There are a lot of cosmetics products that temporal cure acne and most of them have side effects of their own.

Kitchen ingredients such eggs and honey are best for treating acne at home.  Egg white is full of vitamins, amino acids and proteins that help in re-building the skin cells by soaking up the excess oil.

It contains an enzyme called Lysozyme which annihilates the acne causing bacteria. Egg white, when applied on the skin, dries quickly, cleanses the skin and absorbs the excess oil.

Ingredients

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon almond oil

Method

Add the ingredients to a small mixing bowl and whisk until frothy.

Using clean fingers, apply the mixture to your face with circular motions.

Let the mask sit for 15 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water. Try not to move your face during this time.

Pat dry with a towel and behold the youthful glow and suppleness of your skin.

