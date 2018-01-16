Avocado contains good amounts of vitamin C for healthy skin.
Try these simple face mask recipes at home for beautiful supple skin.
READ ALSO: How to nourish your skin with mango face mask
Ingredients
1 tablespoon ground oatmeal
1/4 ripe avocado
Method
Mash 1/4 an avocado using the back of a fork until it is smooth and lump free. Stir in the oatmeal to make a paste.
Slather the mask onto your already clean face in a gentle circular motion.
Massage for at least 2 minutes letting the oatmeal gently exfoliate your skin.
Allow the mask to settle for at least 15 minutes. Wash off with cold water.
Pat dry with a clean fluffy towel.
READ ALSO:7 inexpensive ways to boost your sperm
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon honey
1/4 ripe avocado mashed
Method
Combine the above ingredients in a small mixing bowl.
Apply the mixture to your clean face in a circular motion. Let the face mask settle for at least 15 minutes.
When the time is up, rinse off the face mask with warm water first then cold water. Pat your face dry and enjoy the silky moisturized feel of your skin!