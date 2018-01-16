Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Beauty Tips Try these amazing avocado face mask recipes at home

Avocado contains good amounts of vitamin C for healthy skin.

  • Published:
Avocado beauty benefits ( Huffington Post)
Avocados are versatile foods with startling benefits for hair and skin beside your favorite avocado salad or guacamole. The creamy and nutritious superfoods is rich in healthy fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants that can improve your skin from the inside.

Try these simple face mask recipes at home for beautiful supple skin.

  • Exfoliate with avocado oatmeal recipe

Ingredients

1 tablespoon ground oatmeal

1/4 ripe avocado

Method

Mash 1/4 an avocado using the back of a fork until it is smooth and lump free. Stir in the oatmeal to make a paste.

Slather the mask onto your already clean face in a gentle circular motion.

Massage for at least 2 minutes letting the oatmeal gently exfoliate your skin.

Allow the mask to settle for at least 15 minutes. Wash off with cold water.

Pat dry with a clean fluffy towel.

  • Restore your dry peeling skin with Avocado and honey face mask

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 ripe avocado mashed

Method

Combine the above ingredients in a small mixing bowl.

Apply the mixture to your clean face in a circular motion. Let the face mask settle for at least 15 minutes.

When the time is up, rinse off the face mask with warm water first then cold water. Pat your face dry and enjoy the silky moisturized feel of your skin!

