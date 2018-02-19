Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

6 simple ways to get slim waist without exercise or dieting


6 simple ways to get slim waist without exercise or dieting

Did you know that stress amps up the production of cortisol, a "fight or flight" hormone that sends excess fat directly to your midsection in its attempt to protect your vital organs?

  Published: 2018-02-19
Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong
  • Drink more water

Water can help you lose weight if you drink it instead of taking sugary or alcoholic drinks.

If you normally consume two cans of fizzy drinks, substituting plain or sparkling water can spare you about 270 calories daily. Aim for at least eight cups of water or other fluids daily.

  • Healthy breakfast

Incorporate low-fat milk to your morning cereal and you may have a belly-busting win. Diets high in calcium-containing foods have been linked with healthier body weight. Plus, the minerals found in dairy products calcium, potassium, and magnesium can help to counterbalance bloat-inducing sodium.

3 natural aftershave creams that will end your razor bumps

  • Use the washroom twice a day

If you want a silhouette figure, you really have to set aside a specific time each day to use the bathroom. Make it a tradition to pass out the digested foods and create space for the new day. Once you dismiss your body's signals, you set the stage for bloat-inducing constipation.

Peace Hyde play

Peace Hyde

 

  • Walk it off

Buying a car is a necessity not a luxury anymore. But you must try and squeeze in a 30-minute walk daily in your tight schedule. It is the easiest way to burn waistline fat more efficiently.

  • Give up chewing gum

Because chewing forces you to swallow more puff-producing air, it can also keep you from squeezing into your skinny jeans, explain researchers at the American College of Gastroenterology. If you need to freshen your breath, you're better off sucking on a mint.

5 probable reasons why you have vaginal odour

  • Relax

Parents, students, corporate workers should find some alone time for themselves to relax. When you're frazzled, your body increases its production of steroids and stress hormones, which negatively affect your digestive system, causing major constipation," says Dr. Reichman.

And as if that weren't enough to leave you looking pouchy, stress also amps up the production of cortisol, a "fight or flight" hormone that sends excess fat directly to your midsection in its attempt to protect your vital organs.

