6 tips for wearing dark lipstick like a pro

Here are some tips on how to wear dark lipstick like a pro.
Darker skin tones can pull off purplish hues while lighter complexions should opt for berry shades. Those with cool tones should veer towards blue-based shades while warm tones are complemented by brownish shades.
Even if you are prone to chapped lips or flaking, it is always advisable to prep for a smooth finish before applying your lipstick. It is to avoid the super-dark pigments from settling into dry patches, resulting in an uneven look. Simply mix equal amount of sugar and olive oil to gently exfoliate lips.
The more pigmented a lipstick, the more precise it must be. When applying a dark lipstick, make sure to start with a lip liner, outlining around the lips and coloring in to create hold. To minimize any bleeding along the edges, apply a small amount of concealer to a thin brush and draw around the lips.
To balance your look, choose a light, a dewy-finish foundation to create a flawless backdrop. Go light on the eyeshadow and eyeliner, but do play up the lashes. Nothing pairs better than a bold lip and luscious lashes.
You can finish your looks with matte or shiny finishes. However, matte lips are more wearable for daytime, and a glossy wine option has a more evening-ready vibe.