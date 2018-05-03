Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

6 tips for wearing dark lipstick like a pro


Here are some tips on how to wear dark lipstick like a pro.

Victoria Michaels

Victoria Michaels

  • Find the right shade for your skin tone

When shopping for the right shade, pros recommend focusing on your undertones, rather than on your actual skin tone.

Darker skin tones can pull off purplish hues while lighter complexions should opt for berry shades. Those with cool tones should veer towards blue-based shades while warm tones are complemented by brownish shades.

  • Prep before applying

Even if you are prone to chapped lips or flaking, it is always advisable to prep for a smooth finish before applying your lipstick. It is to avoid the super-dark pigments from settling into dry patches, resulting in an uneven look. Simply mix equal amount of sugar and olive oil to gently exfoliate lips.

  • Always have a perfect outline

The more pigmented a lipstick, the more precise it must be. When applying a dark lipstick, make sure to start with a lip liner, outlining around the lips and coloring in to create hold. To minimize any bleeding along the edges, apply a small amount of concealer to a thin brush and draw around the lips.

  •  Keep it light on the rest of the face

To balance your look, choose a light, a dewy-finish foundation to create a flawless backdrop. Go light on the eyeshadow and eyeliner, but do play up the lashes. Nothing pairs better than a bold lip and luscious lashes.

  • You can go matte or glossy

You can finish your looks with matte or shiny finishes. However,  matte lips are more wearable for daytime, and a glossy wine option has a more evening-ready vibe.

