4 home remedies for asthma

news

Asthma is a chronic lung disorder that is caused due to inflammation in the airways. The airways are said to become narrower and are filled with mucus, further blocking the airflow.

This in turn results in short gasping breaths, coughing, and wheezing and chest tightness. If an asthma attack isn't controlled in time, it could leave a person breathless. Asthma could be triggered due to allergic reactions from irritants, dust, smoke, fumes and chemical allergens like pollen and grass.

READ ALSO: How to make your own tanning lotion in 5 simple steps

Ginger

According to research, ginger is one of the most popular and healthiest spices known to mankind. It is loaded with nutrients and bioactive compounds that have powerful benefits for your body and brain.

Boil a teaspoon of freshly grated ginger in a glass of milk and add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to it. Take it twice a day, this Ayurvedic remedy may help reduce the frequency of asthma attacks.

Garlic

Garlic contains natural compounds such as vitamin C and allicin that neutralize free radicals – the unstable molecules that promote contraction of the airway muscles in asthma sufferers.

The simple DIY recipe is by crushing 5 to 6 garlic cloves with some water to form a smooth paste. Extract the juice from this paste and take it 3 times a day. Repeat it every day.

READ ALSO: 5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

Honey

Honey is an ingredient in a many cough and cold remedies, used to help soothe an irritated throat and calm a cough. Many people with asthma may try mixing honey with a hot drink for relief, but there are no studies to support the use of honey as an alternative treatment for asthma symptoms.

Omega-3s

Omega-3 fatty acids are often used as a natural remedy to help prevent and treat heart disease. Though some research suggests that omega-3s may also help to decrease airway inflammation and boost lung function, there's still a lot that isn’t known about their role in asthma treatment.