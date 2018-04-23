Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore


Health Tips 5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore

From a lagging libido to irritability, you can't afford to ignore these diabetes symptoms.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Diabetes is one of the diseases labeled as a “silent killer” because it can develop without obvious symptoms to facilitate diagnosis.

In fact, it’s estimated that one in three affected people don’t even know that they have it, which increases the risk of serious complications.

Because of this, it’s important to know what the early signs are and when you should consult your doctor for the appropriate examinations.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 early warning signs of diabetes you shouldn’t ignore.

1.Increased hunger

 Due to extreme highs and lows in blood sugar levels, the body develops a sudden urge to eat. The cells don’t get enough glucose, so you crave it.

2.Vision problems

5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore play

5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
 

High blood sugar also affects the eyes. It changes the shape of the lens and eyes. As a result, your vision becomes blurry. You can see occasional flashes of light and the vision gets distorted. Initially, the changes in the eyes are reversible. However, if sugar levels stay high for a long period of time, this can cause permanent damage and can even lead to eyesight loss.

3.Unexplained weight loss or gain

Unexplained weight loss or gain can be caused by the body’s inability to use insulin due to diabetes. Because it prevents the proper levels of glucose from reaching your cells, the body begins to use muscle protein for energy.

4.Infections

5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore play

5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
 

Because bacteria, viruses, and fungi are better able to grow in environments with high levels of glucose, infections become more common.

5.Dry mouth

5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore play

5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
 

You experience a lack of moisture in the mouth, which can be both unpleasant and dangerous. Dry mouth can become a breeding ground for bacteria and cause different oral and dental problems.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 4 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin Beauty Tips 4 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin
Wellness: 5 quick exercises to help you eliminate belly fat Wellness 5 quick exercises to help you eliminate belly fat
Beauty Tips: 4 reasons why you need to apply avocado oil on your skin Beauty Tips 4 reasons why you need to apply avocado oil on your skin
Beauty Tips: 5 makeup mistakes that can make you look older Beauty Tips 5 makeup mistakes that can make you look older
Beauty Tips: Top 6 best makeup moments at the 2018 VGMA Beauty Tips Top 6 best makeup moments at the 2018 VGMA
Photos: 7 female celebrities who gave us stunning hairstyle goals at the VGMA Photos 7 female celebrities who gave us stunning hairstyle goals at the VGMA

Recommended Videos

Beauty Academy: How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself Beauty Academy How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself
Lifestyle Tips: 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible Lifestyle Tips 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible
Beauty Academy: This is how to apply glitter lipstick like a professional Beauty Academy This is how to apply glitter lipstick like a professional



Top Articles

1 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
2 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
3 Beauty Tips Top 6 best makeup moments at the 2018 VGMAbullet
4 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did...bullet
5 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
6 Beauty Tips How to do a 5-minute makeup for workbullet
7 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why you need to apply avocado oil on...bullet
8 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on...bullet
9 Skin Care How to prepare shea butter face creambullet
10 Photos Joselyn Dumas shocking weight loss transformationbullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 4 reasons why you need to apply avocado oil on your skin
Beauty Tips 5 makeup mistakes that can make you look older
Beauty Tips Top 6 best makeup moments at the 2018 VGMA
Photos 7 female celebrities who gave us stunning hairstyle goals at the VGMA
Beauty Tips Try this amazing yogurt face mask to brighten your skin
Yvonne Nelson Ghanaian and her lovely daughter are gracing the cover of Agoo Magazine
Health Tips 5 reasons why palm wine is good for women
Health Tips 5 reasons why you should be drinking carrot juice
Home Remedies 5 fast ways to treat razor bumps at home
Photos Dad causes mixed reactions for carrying his baby wrapped in his dreadlocks

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
3 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
4 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
5 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
6 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
7 2018 9 practical new year resolutionsbullet
8 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
9 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
10 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop...bullet

Beauty & Health

Yvonne Nelson and Ryn Roberts
Yvonne Nelson Ghanaian and her lovely daughter are gracing the cover of Agoo Magazine
Yogurt face mask
Beauty Tips Try this amazing yogurt face mask to brighten your skin
Ghanaian girls enjoying palm wine
Health Tips 5 reasons why palm wine is good for women
Carrot juice
Health Tips 5 reasons why you should be drinking carrot juice