5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore

Diabetes is one of the diseases labeled as a “silent killer” because it can develop without obvious symptoms to facilitate diagnosis.

In fact, it’s estimated that one in three affected people don’t even know that they have it, which increases the risk of serious complications.

Because of this, it’s important to know what the early signs are and when you should consult your doctor for the appropriate examinations.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 early warning signs of diabetes you shouldn’t ignore.

1.Increased hunger

Due to extreme highs and lows in blood sugar levels, the body develops a sudden urge to eat. The cells don’t get enough glucose, so you crave it.

2.Vision problems

High blood sugar also affects the eyes. It changes the shape of the lens and eyes. As a result, your vision becomes blurry. You can see occasional flashes of light and the vision gets distorted. Initially, the changes in the eyes are reversible. However, if sugar levels stay high for a long period of time, this can cause permanent damage and can even lead to eyesight loss.

3.Unexplained weight loss or gain

Unexplained weight loss or gain can be caused by the body’s inability to use insulin due to diabetes. Because it prevents the proper levels of glucose from reaching your cells, the body begins to use muscle protein for energy.

4.Infections

Because bacteria, viruses, and fungi are better able to grow in environments with high levels of glucose, infections become more common.

5.Dry mouth

You experience a lack of moisture in the mouth, which can be both unpleasant and dangerous. Dry mouth can become a breeding ground for bacteria and cause different oral and dental problems.