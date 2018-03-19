5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarter

news

Does what you eat make you smarter? Yes and no. While a well-balanced diet won’t transform you into a Jeopardy champion, it will sharpen your thinking ability.

Nutritious foods and a balanced diet help you stay healthy and prevent you from ailments like diabetes, cardiac diseases, cancer, blood pressure, cholesterol and the like, some foods are exclusively great for your brain. Listed below are five foods that help to keep your brain active and make you smarter than you ever were.

1. Salmon

Fishes like wild salmon and tuna are loaded with Omega-3 fats, which are great for the functioning of your brain. Eating them regularly can prevent diseases like memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s later.

2. Beans

Beans are quite affordable, and they are rich sources of fiber, vitamins, protein and other minerals. They regulate the release of glucose to one’s brain, thereby keeping your brain alert and active all through the day.

3. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate offers incredible concentration powers. It is a very powerful antioxidant containing natural stimulants that increase the production of feel-good endorphins. Trick: you need to find dark chocolate with less than 10 grams of sugar per serving for optimal benefits.

4. Whole Grains

Whole grains deliver fiber and vitamin E that help promote cardiovascular health, which helps improve the circulation in the brain.

5. Green Tea

Researchers say that green tea increases mental alertness and improves memory while the antioxidants found in it reduce the risk of dementia.