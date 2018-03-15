Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

5 Ghanaian foods you must eat for flawless glowing looks


Enrich your skin with these Ghanaian meals

(Victoria Michaels)
When it comes to a flawless perfect skin look , Ghanaian meals are enough to give you that perfect glowing skin you so much desire!

We all especially women want to rock beautiful, healthy skin and body that will get men to look at them twice. The answer to that is a good lifestyle, consistent exercise and having healthy foods to eat.

Pulse.com.gh brings you Ghanaian foods you must eat for flawless glowing looks.

Salmon

salmon

 

If you desire your skin to have lustre and shine, you can easily achieve this by making salmon a regular part of your diet. Salmon is rich in the sought-after omega-3 fatty acids which does wonders to the skin tone and texture. Lucky enough, good Ghanaian restaurants always have a rich supply of this nutritious food. Unless you don’t like fish, there’s always an option of fish(salmon), wherever beef or chicken would go. Be it stews, soups, or other dishes.

Beans

beans

 

Beans is one of Ghana’s staple foods but unfortunately, so many people, especially, the western-minded fellows despise and ignore this very nutritious local delicacy. Ghana has various ways of preparing beans to make it most appetizing and delicious. Instead of wasting money on some so-called protein-rich packed foods, turn your attention to the local beans which is very rich in protein, and you’ll be amazed at the results you’ll get as regards your skin condition.

Avocado

5 Ghanaian foods you must eat for flawless glowing looks

(avocado)

 

Avocados have been proven to be rich sources of healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamins, especially vitamin E and C which are the major vitamins that see to the well-being of the skin.

Spinach Soup/Stew with Beef

Spinach

 

Beef tastes great and is a good source of minerals that serve as antioxidants and facilitate the skin renewal process. Include it in most of your diets, stews, soups, etc. It is good to have it garnished with vegetables that are great for the skin too. Spinach is one of the most recommended as it is rich in Vitamin C, another antioxidant that works to repair skin cells and keep your skin looking beautiful. 
 

Paw-paw

5 Ghanaian foods you must eat for flawless glowing looks

(5 Ghanaian foods you must eat for flawless glowing looks)

 

Paw-paw or papaya as it is sometimes called is a long time skin beauty fruit used in various ways. So many people spend huge sums of money on skin care products that have papaya extracts but unfortunately, the content may be very minimal and therefore would not give the desired results as much as expected. 




 

