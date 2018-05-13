Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

7 common foods that help you lose weight


It doesn’t mean starvation but rather eating healthy.

(Victoria Michaels)
Losing weight has become something that a lot of Ghanaians have recently become interested in.

Lots of our foods are from carbohydrates which can pose a threat to any weight loss endeavor. Carbohydrates, especially simple carbohydrates can easily get stored as fat if the body is unable to use it through some form of physical activity.

Here is a list of 7 common foods that help you lose weight.

1.Oatmeal

Having oatmeal for breakfast is a weight loss tactic that many people would recommend. Starting your day with a bowl of oatmeal will fill you up with fiber that will make you feel less hungry for the rest of the day. Oatmeal also provides a great source of slow-release energy, so you won’t feel the need for a mid-morning snack.

2. Salmon

Salmon is one of the best sources of omega 3 fatty acids, which will help to improve your insulin sensitivity.  Improving your insulin sensitivity helps your body to create muscles, rather than fat and when you have more muscle mass in your body, you burn more calorie.

3. Green tea

We decided to include green tea into our list of foods that help you lose weight. You probably know about the health benefits of green tea and you will have heard about high levels of antioxidants that green tea contains, but did you know that it can help you shed pounds too? Green tea contains something called catechins, which boost the metabolism and help you burn more calories and fat.

4. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great alternative to regular potatoes when you are dieting and they are definitely a part of foods that help you lose weight. They will still fill you up and leave you feeling satisfied, but they contain fewer calories. Swapping the two is an easy way to reduce your caloric intake in a way that you will hardly notice. They are also very nutritious; they contain plenty of fiber as well as potassium, and vitamins A, C, and B6.

5. Spices

Food doesn’t have to be boring, just because you are trying to lose weight and, in fact, spices can be your best friend. A lot of spices that you can add to food taste great and they also have what are called thermogenic properties, which means that they boost your metabolism, so you burn calories faster. Some of the spices with this property include pepper, chili, mustard seeds and ginger.

6. Eggs

Eggs also deserve their place on our list of foods that help you lose weight. The high protein content of eggs could be another good way to start your day too. Eating a high protein breakfast has been proven to make you eat less all the way through the day, right up until the evening.

7. Apples

Apples are one of the most popular foods that help you lose weight. They are perfect for a healthy snack any time of the day and the antioxidants that apples contain could even help to prevent metabolic syndrome, which is what causes excess belly fat to form. In one study, people who had eaten an apple for a snack ate for fewer calories when they came to eat their main meal than those who had eaten other types of snacks.

