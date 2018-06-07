Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Check out these amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman


Beauty Tips Check out these amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman

You will probably mistake her for a young bride in this massive makeup transformation

  • Published:
Check out these amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman play

Check out these amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The potency of makeup kits in hand of any woman is totally intriguing. With that kit, she can metamorphose herself into virtually anything she wants.

An evident case this assertion is this old woman who was successfully transformed into an unbelievably charming lady with the power of makeup, recently.

The photos were posted by a London Makeup Artist and Headgear Specialist, BukkyGeleMua.The makeup artist shows that the old woman came to them for makeup in preparation for her 96th birthday celebration.

READ ALSO:7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skin

play

 

Women overtime have used makeup to achieve unbelievable results on their body and our 96-year-old grannie can now relieve her young age fantasies in a moment. It couldn’t have been any better.

play

play

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: 5 reasons why your breath smells bad Health Tips 5 reasons why your breath smells bad
Beauty Tips: 7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skin Beauty Tips 7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skin
Pregnancy Tips: 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancy Pregnancy Tips 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancy
Beauty Tips: 4 simple way to relieve back pain Beauty Tips 4 simple way to relieve back pain
Beauty Tips: 3 home remedies to get rid of neck fat Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of neck fat
Stop Decolourising! Could these photos affirm Rawlings’ bleaching accusation against Anita Desooso? Stop Decolourising! Could these photos affirm Rawlings’ bleaching accusation against Anita Desooso?

Recommended Videos

Beauty Academy: The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up Beauty Academy The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up
Beauty Academy: How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself Beauty Academy How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself
Lifestyle Tips: 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible Lifestyle Tips 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible



Top Articles

1 Stop Decolourising! Could these photos affirm Rawlings’ bleaching...bullet
2 Beauty Tips 8 bad habits that trigger acnebullet
3 Beauty Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of blemishes on facebullet
4 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 best makeup looks from the 2018 Golden Movie Awardsbullet
6 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
7 Beauty Tips 4 simple way to relieve back painbullet
8 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of neck fatbullet
9 Pregnancy Tips 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancybullet
10 For Men 7 easy ways to treat premature ejaculation...bullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skin
Pregnancy Tips 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancy
Beauty Tips 4 simple way to relieve back pain
Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of neck fat
Stop Decolourising! Could these photos affirm Rawlings’ bleaching accusation against Anita Desooso?
Beauty Tips 4 simple ways to use orange peels for skin
Beauty Tips 5 natural home remedies for wrinkles
Beauty Tips 5 best makeup looks from the 2018 Golden Movie Awards
Beauty Tips 8 bad habits that trigger acne
Beauty Tips 3 ways to stop and reduce hair fall

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
3 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of yourselfbullet
4 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
5 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
6 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
7 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this...bullet
8 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet

Beauty & Health

How to use orange peels for skin
Beauty Tips 4 simple ways to use orange peels for skin
5 Natural home remedies for wrinkles
Beauty Tips 5 natural home remedies for wrinkles
Beauty Tips 3 ways to stop and reduce hair fall
Photos from the Velma Gardens exquisite collections
Beauty Tips 5 tips for growing men’s hair out