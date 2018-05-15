How to fight acne with egg face mask

news

Eggs are a rich source of protein and other nutrients which makes it a super food for your beauty regimen.

Egg white face masks are a great way to improve your skin’s tone and address many skin issues.

Regular application can tighten your skin, shrink pores, and help to deep cleanse your facial skin and get rid of blackheads and blemishes.

You can make a mask with egg white alone, or you can add in other powerful ingredients to provide more nourishing benefits to your skin.

Try this simple super inexpensive face mask at home for beautiful skin.

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon of honey

Method

In a clean mixing bowl, whisk together the egg white and lemon juice until the mixture becomes frothy. The lemon juice masks the odor of the egg white. Add ½ teaspoon of honey and stir well.

Wash your face with warm water to open up your pores. Using clean hands or a cotton ball, apply the mixture onto your face, avoiding the sensitive areas around your mouth and eyes.

Relax as you wait for the mixture to settle and dry on your face. You can lie down and breathe deeply, thinking happy thoughts!

Keep the mask on for 10-15 minutes. When the mixture has completely dried on your face, gently scrub it off using warm water, tackling all areas of your face in a circular motion. Pat dry with a towel and marvel at the smooth feel of your skin!