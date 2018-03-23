How to whiten the teeth with charcoal

news
Charcoal, also referred to as activated carbon, is not the stuff you use in your backyard grill.
Charcoal is “activated” to increase its absorptive properties, and in addition to naturally absorbing chemicals and toxins from the body, activated charcoal is a great holistic alternative to various health and beauty products (such as face masks and teeth whiteners).
Pulse.com.gh brings you ways to whiten the teeth with charcoal.
This is how
- Wet your toothbrush well.
- Place toothbrush on top of a napkin, piece of toilet paper, or paper towel.
- Gently twist open your activated charcoal capsule.
- Carefully empty activated charcoal powder onto toothbrush
- Start brushing! It will be a little bit “powdery” at the beginning, but your saliva will soon take over and spread the powder everywhere. You could also add a small amount of toothpaste to your toothbrush and dip into the charcoal powder if you prefer.
- Gently brush for 3 to 5 minutes. Spit periodically into your cup, rather than sink. This will make clean up easier!
- Rinse your mouth well with water. Be sure to brush your tongue too with water as it will be black
- Dump your spit cup into the toilet and flush.
- Clean any excess powder residue on your sink with a baby wipe.