Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 things about water you probably didn't know about


World Water Day 5 things about water you probably didn't know about

It’s vital to overall health to replace this lost water to avoid health consequences.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 things about water play

5 things about water you probably didn't know about

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Every year ,March 22 is celebrated as the World Water Day. The day is celebrated to focus on the importance of water and need to preserve it.

Our bodies are made up of around 60 percent water—the most important nutrient you consume each day. Daily we lose water from our bodies through perspiration, urination and bowel movements. It’s vital to overall health to replace this lost water to avoid health consequences.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 things you need to know about water

5 things about water play

5 things about water you probably didn't know about

 

1. Water helps fight allergies

The tissues of the ears, nose, and throat are one of the first lines of defense against allergens. Those environments need water to stay moist and to capture (and release) irritants and other foreign objects.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons why you should be happy right now

2. It strengthens the teeth

5 things about water play

5 things about water you probably didn't know about

 

90% of tap water in Australia has added fluoride. This mineral helps strengthen teeth and prevent tooth decay, meaning fewer fillings and extractions. So drink up to keep you and your dentist smiling!

 

3. It aids in digestion

5 things about water play

5 things about water you probably didn't know about

 

Water serves as a lubricant for digestion and almost all other body processes. The water in our saliva helps facilitate chewing and swallowing, ensuring that food will slide easily down the esophagus.

READ ALSO: 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps

4. Treats headaches and migraines

If you have a headache or a migraine, the first thing that you can do to get some relief is to drink plenty of water. Headaches and migraines are often caused by dehydration.

5. You can have much

5 things about water play

5 things about water you probably didn't know about

 

 Water overload, or hyponatremia, occurs when salt levels in the blood become diluted from too much fluid. This causes body cells to swell leading to seizures and brain damage. However, the amount needed to cause this is upwards of four liters or more a day!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hair Goals: How to install your frontal wig according to hair guru Tiarra Hair Goals How to install your frontal wig according to hair guru Tiarra
Skincare Tips: Why your skin will thank you for using witch hazel Skincare Tips Why your skin will thank you for using witch hazel
Pulse Wedding: 7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big day Pulse Wedding 7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big day
International Day Of Happiness: 5 reasons why you should be happy right now International Day Of Happiness 5 reasons why you should be happy right now
Celebrity Looks: Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your day Celebrity Looks Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your day
Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developed Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developed

Recommended Videos

Beauty Academy: How To Do Proper Contouring Beauty Academy How To Do Proper Contouring
Beauty Academy: These Are The DO's Of Make-Up Beauty Academy These Are The DO's Of Make-Up
Lifestyle: 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne Lifestyle 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne



Top Articles

1 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
2 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
3 Life Hacks 6 things you do that could shorten your lifespanbullet
4 Celebrity Looks Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your daybullet
5 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
6 Beauty tips How to use egg whites to treat acne at homebullet
7 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys...bullet
8 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why men should use shea butter on skinbullet
9 International Day Of Happiness 5 reasons why you should...bullet
10 Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Wedding 7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big day
International Day Of Happiness 5 reasons why you should be happy right now
Celebrity Looks Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your day
Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developed
Beautiful Tips How to fade away acne scars with green tea
Beauty Tips 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair
Health Tips 5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid
Health Tips 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps
Home Remedies How to treat acne with lime
Pulse Wedding 7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big day

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
3 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
4 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of yourselfbullet
5 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
6 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
7 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
8 Health 6 reasons why you should swap your workout with...bullet
9 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
10 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop...bullet

Beauty & Health

Beautiful woman drinking tea at home
Beautiful Tips How to fade away acne scars with green tea
Victoria Michaels
Beauty Tips 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair
Health Tips 5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid
Period-cramps can be uncomfortable
Health Tips 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps