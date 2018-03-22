5 things about water you probably didn't know about

news

Every year ,March 22 is celebrated as the World Water Day. The day is celebrated to focus on the importance of water and need to preserve it.

Our bodies are made up of around 60 percent water—the most important nutrient you consume each day. Daily we lose water from our bodies through perspiration, urination and bowel movements. It’s vital to overall health to replace this lost water to avoid health consequences.

7 things you need to know about water

1. Water helps fight allergies

The tissues of the ears, nose, and throat are one of the first lines of defense against allergens. Those environments need water to stay moist and to capture (and release) irritants and other foreign objects.

2. It strengthens the teeth

90% of tap water in Australia has added fluoride. This mineral helps strengthen teeth and prevent tooth decay, meaning fewer fillings and extractions. So drink up to keep you and your dentist smiling!

3. It aids in digestion

Water serves as a lubricant for digestion and almost all other body processes. The water in our saliva helps facilitate chewing and swallowing, ensuring that food will slide easily down the esophagus.

4. Treats headaches and migraines

If you have a headache or a migraine, the first thing that you can do to get some relief is to drink plenty of water. Headaches and migraines are often caused by dehydration.

5. You can have much

Water overload, or hyponatremia, occurs when salt levels in the blood become diluted from too much fluid. This causes body cells to swell leading to seizures and brain damage. However, the amount needed to cause this is upwards of four liters or more a day!