news

Take this as your official reminder to not only practice unsafe sex, but get tested regularly especially if you have many new partners.

Though some STDs, like HIV and syphilis, can hang around in your body for a bit before symptoms pop up, they're typically known for being symptomatic. In most cases, an infected person will show the suggestive signs of the infection. But there are a few STDs that are actually known for being symptomless which means you'll never know you have them until they've spread or led to other side effects.

Pulse.com.gh brings you some 5 STDs you can have without knowing.

1.Chlymedia

Chlamydia is one of the most common sexually transmitted infection around the globe. It is much prevalent amongst women as compared to men.

In men the chlamydia bacteria can infect the penis (urethra), anus, or eye and in women, the bacteria can infect the female reproductive organs (vagina, cervix, fallopian tubes), anus, urethra, and eye.

Chlamydia is spread from person-to-person during unprotected sex. It can be passed through vaginal, anal, and oral sex. It can also be passed to the eye by a hand or other body part moistened with infected secretions.

READ ALSO: Don't freak out, but drug-resistant Gonorrhea is coming to North America

2. Gonorrhea

Similarly, to chlamydia, gonorrhea is equally transmitted the same way by the same means. Majority will never experience symptoms. "While they are two different diseases, chlamydia and gonorrhea are commonly diagnosed together. Its symptoms are most at times mild; breakthrough bleeding, vaginal discharge, and burning and pain that can easily be mistaken for a bladder or vaginal infection. Typically, these are symptoms of the bacterial infection spreading further from where it originated.

3. HPV

Human papillomavirus (HPV) also stands as one of the most common sexually transmitted infection in the around the globe. Some health effects caused by HPV can be prevented by the HPV vaccines. There are many strains of HPV, but it often goes undetected until it leads to a bigger problem. Genital warts can be a symptom, and in some cases, HPV can lead to cervical cancer. There’s no way to determine whether a person has HPV, but an abnormal PAP test can indicate cervical precancer.

READ ALSO: 6 things you do that could shorten your lifespan



4. Genital herpes

Herpes is an infection caused by HSV (herpes simplex virus). This virus affects the external genitalia, anal region, mucosal surfaces, and skin in other parts of the body.

While most people think of herpes and automatically picture painful, red blisters, not everyone gets those. In fact, it is said that most people with herpes is difficult to diagnosed.

5. Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis is an infectious disease caused by the parasite Trichomonas Vaginalis. It is curable, but 70% of those infected don’t show any signs or symptoms. It manifests in the genital area, with symptoms ranging from mild irritation to severe inflammation. It can be cured with a single dose of antibiotics.