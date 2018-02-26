Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) you can have without knowing it


Health Tips 5 sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) you can have without knowing

These invisible infections aren't any less serious than the ones you can see

  • Published:
STDs play

Condoms

(Metro)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Take this as your official reminder to not only practice unsafe sex, but get tested regularly especially if you have many new partners.

Though some STDs, like HIV and syphilis, can hang around in your body for a bit before symptoms pop up, they're typically known for being symptomatic. In most cases, an infected person will show the suggestive signs of the infection. But there are a few STDs that are actually known for being symptomless which means you'll never know you have them until they've spread or led to other side effects.

Pulse.com.gh brings you some 5 STDs you can have without knowing.

1.Chlymedia

Chlamydia is one of the most common sexually transmitted infection around the globe. It is much prevalent amongst women as compared to men.

In men the chlamydia bacteria can infect the penis (urethra), anus, or eye and in women, the bacteria can infect the female reproductive organs (vagina, cervix, fallopian tubes), anus, urethra, and eye.

Chlamydia is spread from person-to-person during unprotected sex. It can be passed through vaginal, anal, and oral sex. It can also be passed to the eye by a hand or other body part moistened with infected secretions.

READ ALSO: Don't freak out, but drug-resistant Gonorrhea is coming to North America

2. Gonorrhea

Similarly, to chlamydia, gonorrhea is equally transmitted the same way by the same means. Majority will never experience symptoms. "While they are two different diseases, chlamydia and gonorrhea are commonly diagnosed together. Its symptoms are most at times mild; breakthrough bleeding, vaginal discharge, and burning and pain that can easily be mistaken for a bladder or vaginal infection. Typically, these are symptoms of the bacterial infection spreading further from where it originated.

3. HPV

Human papillomavirus (HPV) also stands as one of the most common sexually transmitted infection in the around the globe. Some health effects caused by HPV can be prevented by the HPV vaccines. There are many strains of HPV, but it often goes undetected until it leads to a bigger problem. Genital warts can be a symptom, and in some cases, HPV can lead to cervical cancer. There’s no way to determine whether a person has HPV, but an abnormal PAP test can indicate cervical precancer.

READ ALSO: 6 things you do that could shorten your lifespan
 

4. Genital herpes

Herpes is an infection caused by HSV (herpes simplex virus). This virus affects the external genitalia, anal region, mucosal surfaces, and skin in other parts of the body.

While most people think of herpes and automatically picture painful, red blisters, not everyone gets those. In fact, it is said that most people with herpes is difficult to diagnosed.

 5. Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis is an infectious disease caused by the parasite Trichomonas Vaginalis. It is curable, but 70% of those infected don’t show any signs or symptoms. It manifests in the genital area, with symptoms ranging from mild irritation to severe inflammation. It can be cured with a single dose of antibiotics.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 5 ways to eat your way to beautiful skin Beauty Tips 5 ways to eat your way to beautiful skin
Beauty Bits: Madonna just shared a video of her anti-aging routine and we're so confused Beauty Bits Madonna just shared a video of her anti-aging routine and we're so confused
Beauty Bits: This is why you can't stop watching dr. Pimple popper's videos Beauty Bits This is why you can't stop watching dr. Pimple popper's videos
Beauty Bits: This is why your scalp is so damn itchy Beauty Bits This is why your scalp is so damn itchy
Beauty Tips: How to do a 5-minute makeup for work Beauty Tips How to do a 5-minute makeup for work
Life Hacks: 6 things you do that could shorten your lifespan Life Hacks 6 things you do that could shorten your lifespan

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne Lifestyle 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne
Beauty Academy: Ladies, take note of all the DON'Ts when making up Beauty Academy Ladies, take note of all the DON'Ts when making up
Beauty Tips: 5 foods that gives you an even skin tone Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tone



Top Articles

1 Beauty tips How to use egg whites to treat acne at homebullet
2 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
3 Life Hacks 6 things you do that could shorten your lifespanbullet
4 Beauty Tips 6 simple ways to get slim waist without exercise or...bullet
5 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your facebullet
6 Beauty Tips 5 causes of pimples that you can easily preventbullet
7 Beauty Tips 5 ways to eat your way to beautiful skinbullet
8 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
9 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why you have acnebullet
10 Beauty Tips 3 natural aftershave creams that will end...bullet

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
3 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
4 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
5 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see in 2018bullet
6 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your nailsbullet
7 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
8 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
9 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to...bullet
10 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet

Beauty & Health

Donald Trump
Guy Smarts What to know about propecia, President Trump's hair loss drug of choice
How to get ride of swollen, painful acne breakouts
Beauty Bits How to get rid of your swollen, painful breakouts
Red Earth Have Fun Lipstick Matches
Beauty Bits We're beyond obsessed with this genius new way to apply lipstick
Spring hair growth
Girl Smarts This is the time of year when your hair grows fastest