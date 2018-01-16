Dandruff is a condition of the scalp that causes flakes of skin to appear. It is often accompanied by itching.
Dandruff is a condition of the scalp that causes flakes of skin to appear. It is often accompanied by itching.
Ingredients
2 tbsp fenugreek seeds
2 tbsp coconut oil
READ ALSO
Try these amazing avocado face mask recipes at home
How to nourish your skin with mango face mask
7 inexpensive ways to boost your sperm
7 simple ways to get rid of man boobs
Method
Soak the fenugreek seeds in a bowl of water and leave it to soak overnight.
In the morning, grind the seeds to a fine paste and add the coconut oil to the mix.
Apply this mixture to your hair and leave it on for about 30 minutes.
Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and condition.
Let your hair air dry.