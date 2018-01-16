Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Dandruff causes flakes of skin to appear.


Dandruff is a condition of the scalp that causes flakes of skin to appear. It is often accompanied by itching.

The exact cause of dandruff is unknown, women who don’t wash or brush their hair often suffer from it. It is an embarrassing situation and hard to treat permanently but help is available.

Ingredients

2 tbsp fenugreek seeds

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method

Soak the fenugreek seeds in a bowl of water and leave it to soak overnight.

In the morning, grind the seeds to a fine paste and add the coconut oil to the mix.

Apply this mixture to your hair and leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and condition.

Let your hair air dry.

