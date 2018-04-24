news

How to get glowing skin? It's not just about what's in our make-up bags if that's what you were thinking.

The phrase ‘you are what you eat’ has never been more pertinent than it is today. With healthy living more important than ever, we're finally coming around to the fact that achieving a radiant complexion isn't just about the products we put on our skin (and the odd facial) but about diet and lifestyle, too.

Citrus Fruits

Vitamin C is one of the main skin-care ingredients in many beauty creams. Vitamin C aids the body’s production of collagen. Consuming extra Vitamin C in foods like oranges, grapefruits, and berries can help tighten the skin and prevent wrinkles.

Carrots

Easily accessible and vital for skin health, carrots are filled with beta-carotene – a pre-cursor for vitamin A, which normalizes skin functions to correct any skin conditions. As well as snacking on fresh carrots, try juicing one with an apple and a sprig of mint for a refreshing replacement to a mid-morning latte.

Soybeans

Soybeans or edamame contain the soy isoflavone known as an aglycone. This is known to assist in fine lines and the firmness of the skin. Soybeans are also known to reduce the risk of ovarian cancer and diabetes.

Green tea

Again, not a food, but a skin health essential. Green tea is filled with polyphenols – inflammation-fighting antioxidants and vitamins. It is also a perfect way to calm down and relax after a long day.

Brown Rice

Brown rice contains magnesium, vitamins, and antioxidants that protect the skin from blemishes and acne breakouts. The proteins present repair damaged skin. It is also rich in fiber and ceramides that retain the skin’s moisture, keeping it hydrated.