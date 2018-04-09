news

We all loved to adding carrots to our favorite cuisine but did you know that carrots juice is stuffed with vitamin K, potassium, manganese and more.

The simple fact that carrot juice is derived from a minimum of three to four carrots makes it even more healthy.

Check out 5 reasons why you should starting drinking carrot juice.

Promotes urination

Regular consumption of carrot juice increases urination, which eventually helps in purging almost 4% of total body fat. It also removes excess bile and uric acid, lowers blood pressure, eradicates renal calculi, expels the infection causing microbes and keeps the kidneys clean.

Regularizes menses

Women with irregular cycles or painful menstruation can add carrot juice to their lunch to put smiles on their face during that time of the month.

This juice can improve your menstruation cycle by working as an emmenagogue.

Relieves abdominal pains

Carrot juice helps with bloating by eliminating the gas stored in your stomach as well as intestines, thereby providing relief.

Enhances oral health

Carrot juice contains compounds like mineral antioxidants that stimulate gums and make way for excess salivation.

Saliva, being alkaline in nature, fights bacterial invasion in our mouth.

Good For lactation

Lactating mothers and pregnant ladies should have carrot juice as it helps in the production of milk.

The intake of carrot juice during pregnancy improves the quality of breast milk, making it enriched in vitamin A. Since vitamin A helps in cell growth, it is very beneficial in fetal growth