Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

6 reasons why Ghanaian men should chew more Kola nuts


Health Tips 6 reasons why Ghanaian men should chew more Kola nuts

Kola can be found in energy drinks, supplements for diets, and also used as performance enhancers.

  • Published:
African men ready to enjoy their Kola nuts play

African men ready to enjoy their Kola nuts

(Kini Tuntun)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Commonly found is soft drinks such as cola, Kola can be eaten or chewed raw.

Kola can be found in energy drinks, supplements for diets, and also used as performance enhancers.

It contains 1.5 to 2 percent of caffeine and this is greater than the quantity found in coffee. Caffeine which is used mostly for the Central Nervous System is for muscle stimulation includes cardiac muscles, overcoming fatigue and also increasing mental alertness.

READ ALSO: How to fade away acne scars with green tea

Kola nut is also rich in theobromine, an alkaloid compound which is a potent but less strong stimulant than caffeine. It is mostly used in chocolates, promoting attentiveness by cerebral blood circulation.

Check out the benefits of Kola nuts below:

  • A remedy for impotence

Impotent men can just chew the seed of a kola to solve all their bedroom. It can amplify blood circulation in the genital area and this will help in making hard arteries softer and help normal genital functions in the body.

  • Cures Prostate Cancer

A few types of research have revealed that kola nut is beneficial for treating prostate cancer. The extract of the nut comprises certain plant compounds (phytoestrogens and phytoestrogens), which are non-steroidal by nature and known to generate a series of consecutive reactions.

These reactions can alter the growth and development of the cancerous cells in the prostate and destroy them completely at last.

Kola nuts play

Kola nuts

 

  • Takes care of Osteoarthritis in knees

Osteoarthritis is a body discomforting ailment that is peculiar to joints, especially the knee, and it can be healed to a very large extent using kola nut. A constant intake of kola nut helps to diminish pain, inflammation and swelling in the knee joints. It also helps knee movement considerably.

READ ALSO: 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair

  • Helps in treating cold

Chewing cola can help with the treatment of cold as it clears any form of nasal congestion, helps in coagulation of phlegm, to the treatment of a sore throat and much more.

  • A relief for migraine headaches

Kola nut contains caffeine and theobromine,  together serve as cerebral vasodilators. They help in dilating cerebral blood vessels and add to the blood that flows through the head and this helps in reducing migraine headaches significantly.

READ ALSO: 5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid

  • Treats respiratory disorders

The caffeine content of kola nut helps in treating a number of respiratory disorders efficiently. Being a bronchodilator, caffeine can open up the constricted bronchial tubes and expand them well, which is essential in curing conditions like asthma, whooping cough, etc.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: 5 side effects of wearing contact lenses for too long Health Tips 5 side effects of wearing contact lenses for too long
Miss Universe Ghana 2017: Ruth Quashie enstooled Nkosuohemaa in the Central Region Miss Universe Ghana 2017 Ruth Quashie enstooled Nkosuohemaa in the Central Region
Beauty Tips: 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin Beauty Tips 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin
Happy Easter: 5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays Happy Easter 5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays
Beauty Tips: Women with dry skin should try this egg face mask Beauty Tips Women with dry skin should try this egg face mask
Beauty Tips: 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of Beauty Tips 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: Ways To Have A Healthy Sex Life After 30 Lifestyle Ways To Have A Healthy Sex Life After 30
Beauty Academy: How To Do Proper Contouring Beauty Academy How To Do Proper Contouring
Kidney Health: 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of Kidney Health 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of



Top Articles

1 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skinbullet
2 Health Tips 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignorebullet
3 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
4 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
5 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
6 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you...bullet
7 Beauty Tips 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should...bullet
8 Miss Universe Ghana 2017 Ruth Quashie enstooled...bullet
9 Beauty Tips 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skinbullet
10 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why men should use shea butter...bullet

Related Articles

Health Tips 5 side effects of wearing contact lenses for too long
Miss Universe Ghana 2017 Ruth Quashie enstooled Nkosuohemaa in the Central Region
Happy Easter 5 simple ways to relieve stress this Easter holidays
Beauty Tips Women with dry skin should try this egg face mask
Beauty Tips 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of
Beauty Tips 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin
Health Tips 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
Really? Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career
Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin
Natural Remedy How to whiten the teeth with charcoal

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of yourselfbullet
3 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
4 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
5 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and...bullet
6 2018 9 practical new year resolutionsbullet
7 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing...bullet
8 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
9 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet

Beauty & Health

Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career
Really? Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career
How to whiten the teeth with charcoal
Natural Remedy How to whiten the teeth with charcoal
baking soda
Home Remedy How to remove dandruff with baking soda
5 things about water
World Water Day 5 things about water you probably didn't know about