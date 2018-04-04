6 reasons why Ghanaian men should chew more Kola nuts

news

Commonly found is soft drinks such as cola, Kola can be eaten or chewed raw.

Kola can be found in energy drinks, supplements for diets, and also used as performance enhancers.

It contains 1.5 to 2 percent of caffeine and this is greater than the quantity found in coffee. Caffeine which is used mostly for the Central Nervous System is for muscle stimulation includes cardiac muscles, overcoming fatigue and also increasing mental alertness.

Kola nut is also rich in theobromine, an alkaloid compound which is a potent but less strong stimulant than caffeine. It is mostly used in chocolates, promoting attentiveness by cerebral blood circulation.

Check out the benefits of Kola nuts below:

A remedy for impotence

Impotent men can just chew the seed of a kola to solve all their bedroom. It can amplify blood circulation in the genital area and this will help in making hard arteries softer and help normal genital functions in the body.

Cures Prostate Cancer

A few types of research have revealed that kola nut is beneficial for treating prostate cancer. The extract of the nut comprises certain plant compounds (phytoestrogens and phytoestrogens), which are non-steroidal by nature and known to generate a series of consecutive reactions.

These reactions can alter the growth and development of the cancerous cells in the prostate and destroy them completely at last.

Takes care of Osteoarthritis in knees

Osteoarthritis is a body discomforting ailment that is peculiar to joints, especially the knee, and it can be healed to a very large extent using kola nut. A constant intake of kola nut helps to diminish pain, inflammation and swelling in the knee joints. It also helps knee movement considerably.

Helps in treating cold

Chewing cola can help with the treatment of cold as it clears any form of nasal congestion, helps in coagulation of phlegm, to the treatment of a sore throat and much more.

A relief for migraine headaches

Kola nut contains caffeine and theobromine, together serve as cerebral vasodilators. They help in dilating cerebral blood vessels and add to the blood that flows through the head and this helps in reducing migraine headaches significantly.

Treats respiratory disorders

The caffeine content of kola nut helps in treating a number of respiratory disorders efficiently. Being a bronchodilator, caffeine can open up the constricted bronchial tubes and expand them well, which is essential in curing conditions like asthma, whooping cough, etc.