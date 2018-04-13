Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Yvonne Nelson and her daughter are on cover of Agoo Magazine


Photos Yvonne Nelson and her lovely daughter are gracing the cover of Agoo Magazine

Yvonne Nelson talks about pregnancy, critics and co-parenting in the April Edition of Agoo Magazine.

Yvonne Nelson and Ryn Roberts play

Yvonne Nelson and Ryn Roberts
Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson kept her pregnancy private from social media just like  all celebrity moms across the world.

Her joy knows no bounds as she shares photos of her adorable daughter with the world in the best possible way ever.

The stylish mom who broke the news of her pregnancy has done it again as she outdoors her daughter on the cover of one of Ghana’s prestigious magazine.

Yvonne Nelson and Ryn Roberts play

Yvonne Nelson and Ryn Roberts

 

The 32-year-old celebrity and her newborn, Ryn who already has over 10k followers on Instagram as gracing the cover of Agoo Magazine and the mom-daughter duo look very gorgeous.

Celebrity baby, Ryn Roberts took after her parents and her style tips from her outspoken mother.

Hello World...my first magazine cover yaaaay @agoo_magazine

A post shared by Rynroberts (@rynroberts) on

 

