Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson kept her pregnancy private from social media just like all celebrity moms across the world.

Her joy knows no bounds as she shares photos of her adorable daughter with the world in the best possible way ever.

The stylish mom who broke the news of her pregnancy has done it again as she outdoors her daughter on the cover of one of Ghana’s prestigious magazine.

The 32-year-old celebrity and her newborn, Ryn who already has over 10k followers on Instagram as gracing the cover of Agoo Magazine and the mom-daughter duo look very gorgeous.

Celebrity baby, Ryn Roberts took after her parents and her style tips from her outspoken mother.