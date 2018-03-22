10 qualify for TV Africa 'Bumper to Bumper' talent show

Home > Lifestyle > Events >

The 10 participants who were picked from the audition stage to join the maiden edition of "Bumper To Bumper" will be visited in their various neighborhoods to find out their preparedness towards the commencement of the competition.

After days of tight game and show, 10 dance talents have qualified for the TV Africa's first-ever dance competition show which is about to storm the Ghanaian television airwaves.

Each contestant will be representing themselves as well as their community for the enviable cash prize and the bragging right.

"Bumper To Bumper" is a talent hunt TV show, targeted at the youth and lovers of dance in general. The dance reality show is set to air somewhere in May 2018.

The show has been certified as part of TV Africa's flagship programs and reviews from participants and followers points in the same direction. 

