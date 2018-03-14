Mad rush for TV Africa’s 'Bumper to Bumper' audition

The new show, which will bring together the finest dancers and dance groups in the country to compete for mouth-watering cash prizes, started auditioning on March 13.
The first day of the audition saw various dancers who displayed flawless dance moves from break dance, contemporary hip-hop dance, afro dance, halam shake, formation dance, to street dance.
The show will air for several weeks on TV Africa and will be hosted by a promising musician.
Audition for Bumper to Bumper ends on March 15, 2018. The new show forms part of the station's variety of programs outlined for the year.