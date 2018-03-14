Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Mad rush for TV Africa’s 'Bumper to Bumper' audition


Mad rush for TV Africa's 'Bumper to Bumper' audition

The new show, which will bring together the finest dancers and dance groups in the country to compete for mouth-watering cash prizes, started auditioning on March 13.

Thousands troop in for TV Africa's bumper to bumper audition

Thousands troop in for TV Africa's bumper to bumper audition
Thousands of young and energetic dancers converged at the premises of TV Africa to audition for the station’s latest TV reality show dubbed 'Bumper To Bumper'.

The new show, which will bring together the finest dancers and dance groups in the country to compete for mouth-watering cash prizes, started auditioning on March 13.

The first day of the audition saw various dancers who displayed flawless dance moves from break dance, contemporary hip-hop dance, afro dance, halam shake, formation dance, to street dance.

Bumper to bumper promises to be entertaining and intriguing bringing out the talent in our youth. It will also serve as a platform to unearth new talents in the creative arts industry.

The show will air for several weeks (get the number of weeks) on TV Africa and will be hosted by a promising musician. Well, let’s all wait for who?

Audition for Bumper to Bumper ends on March 15, 2018. The new show forms part of the station's variety of programs outlined for the year.

