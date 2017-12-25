Encore :  Awesome events in 2017 that should have taken place this festive period

news

There are many events that happened in 2017 but some should have been reserved for this Christmas.

See 5 awesome events that should have taken place during this festive period.

1. Ghana Meets Naija

Ghana Meets Naija is one of the biggest musical concerts in Ghana. The annual musical battle between Ghana and Nigeria organised by Bola Ray’s Empire Entertainment draws hundreds of music lovers each year.

This year’s edition, which is the 7th, took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 27 and saw performances from West African giants; Falz, Davido, M.anifest, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, Lil Win, young DJ Switch and several others.

This event should have taken place this festive season.

2. Tidal Rave

For the past 5 years, EchoHouse has redefined beach parties and changed how vacation parties are done. Tidal Rave, the event of the long vacation season has now grown to become Ghana’s biggest beach event.

Over the years, it has found a way to give exciting experiences that people all over the world tell as exhilarating tales.

This year’s edition was held at Kokrobite Beach in Accra on July 29 with thrilling performances from E.L, Sarkodie, Darkovibes, B4bonah, and other top artistes.

3. Chale Wote Festival

Known as the biggest street art festival, Chale Wote Festival has never disappointed Ghanaians and tourists since its inception 7 years ago.

This year’s edition took place in Accra from August 14 to August 20, with over 200 Ghana-based and international artists building and exhibiting works in James Town and 15 venues across the city.

This should be organised around this festive season.

4. Glitz Africa Fashion Week

Glitz Africa Fashion Week is one of the best and most popular fashion events to his Ghana. The runway show has been running for the past 5 years.

This year’s edition happened between 5th and 8th October at the plush Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

Local designers Abrantie, Duaba Serwa, Christie Brown, Atto Tetteh and Nigerian designers Mai Atafo, Moofa and Tubo among several others light up the runway with their elegant designs.

5. Adom Praiz

The annual Adom Praiz concert, powered by Adom FM, has over the years seen some of the world’s biggest music acts give off electrifying performances that have left lasting memories on patrons.

Kirk Franklin, Cece Winans, Israel Houghton, Hezekiah Walker and Brooklyn Tabernacle choir are a few of the endless list of international gospel music greats who have graced the Adom Praiz stage.

This year’s edition took place at the Perez Dome in Accra on October 6.

This festive season should have been the right time for this event since it’s all about Christ and the Gospel!