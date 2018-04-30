Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Hype Deals May Day Clearance Sale


Holiday Discount Hype Deals May Day Clearance Sale

Its another holiday, May Day, and discount sales just got better.

Make the very best out of the holiday with the Hype Deals May Day Clearance Sale. An entrepreneurial hub where vendors showcase their products

Hype.UP in partnership with Hunters brings you a super cool discount sales this May day at Venue Serallio Grounds in Osu 2nd left turn from Papaye on 1st May 2018 from 10 am to 5 pm and experience the hype world.

The Hype Deals May Day Clearance sale brings you up to 50% off on high-quality scratch and dent consumer electronics and home appliances from brands like Samsung, Beko, Russel Hobbs, Nasco and Midea with 12 months’ warranty.

Some products available include Russel Hobbs hot plate, Midea portable AC, Nasco mini burner with oven, Samsung washing machine top load and a  4-bedroom house reduced to clear.

Buy more and enjoy side attractions from Melgee’s waakye party, music from the best djs alongside some chilled hunters and the hype coconut barrow.

Vendor list

Scratch and dent stand

Caution cocktail bar

Coconut and beer barrow

Melgee's Waakye

Hunters

Juice Bar

Notable moments

Kakesbykiki

Ibites

Beard Wolf

Fire Wings

La Mong  Couture

ALLURA

Call 0557587624 now. This sale is powered by Hype.UP, Unlimited, Untamed, Uncut Fun with support from Hunters. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and twitter @hypedealsgh or log on to our website www.hypeupgh.com

Clearance sale for scratched and dented appliances, giving the opportunity to other entrepreneurs and vendors to display their products.

