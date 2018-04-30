Its another holiday, May Day, and discount sales just got better.
Hype.UP in partnership with Hunters brings you a super cool discount sales this May day at Venue Serallio Grounds in Osu 2nd left turn from Papaye on 1st May 2018 from 10 am to 5 pm and experience the hype world.
The Hype Deals May Day Clearance sale brings you up to 50% off on high-quality scratch and dent consumer electronics and home appliances from brands like Samsung, Beko, Russel Hobbs, Nasco and Midea with 12 months’ warranty.
Some products available include Russel Hobbs hot plate, Midea portable AC, Nasco mini burner with oven, Samsung washing machine top load and a 4-bedroom house reduced to clear.
Buy more and enjoy side attractions from Melgee’s waakye party, music from the best djs alongside some chilled hunters and the hype coconut barrow.
Vendor list
Scratch and dent stand
Caution cocktail bar
Coconut and beer barrow
Melgee's Waakye
Hunters
Juice Bar
Notable moments
Kakesbykiki
Ibites
Beard Wolf
Fire Wings
La Mong Couture
ALLURA
Call 0557587624 now. This sale is powered by Hype.UP, Unlimited, Untamed, Uncut Fun with support from Hunters. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and twitter @hypedealsgh or log on to our website www.hypeupgh.com
Clearance sale for scratched and dented appliances, giving the opportunity to other entrepreneurs and vendors to display their products.