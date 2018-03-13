Artistes billed to perform include: Mayorkun, Sista Afia, Epixode, Magnom, Dope Nation, Keche, Rudebwoy Ranking, Gemini, Opanka, Feli Nuna, Dahlin Gage, Dee Money, Ephraim, DJ Sly ,Obibini , Jason El-A and many more.
The concert which will crown the hall week activities will take place on 17th March, 2018 at the University of Ghana from 6PM.
The event which is also an Artiste night with WatsUp TV , is Supported by Davido Music Worldwide, The Plug, Endowed Event, SHOB Group, Jack Daniels, GhOne TV, TV7, 369 Live and Energies by Rush Energy Drink