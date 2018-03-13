Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Legon to celebrate 66th Hall Week with WatsUp TV


WatsUp TV Magnom, Dee Moneey, Mayorkun, Sista Afia, others billed for Legon 66th Hall Week with WatsUp TV

Artistes billed to perform include: Mayorkun, Sista Afia, Epixode, Magnom, Dope Nation, Keche, Rudebwoy Ranking, Gemini, Opanka, Feli Nuna, Dahlin Gage, Dee Money, Ephraim, DJ Sly ,Obibini , Jason El-A and many more.

Legon to celebrate 66th Hall Week with WatsUp TV play

Legon to celebrate 66th Hall Week with WatsUp TV
WatsUp TV in partnership with the Legon Hall of the University of Ghana is set to host the 66th Legon Hall Week Anniversary with a Concert to be headlined by Nigerian Afrobeat Artiste Mayorkun.

The concert which will crown the hall week activities will take place on 17th March, 2018 at the University of Ghana from 6PM.

play Legon to celebrate 66th Hall Week with WatsUp TV

The event which is also an Artiste night with WatsUp TV , is Supported by Davido Music Worldwide, The Plug, Endowed Event, SHOB Group, Jack Daniels, GhOne TV, TV7, 369 Live and Energies by Rush Energy Drink

