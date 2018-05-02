Photos from the Hype Deals May Day Clearance Sale

news

Hype Deals May Day Clearance, an entrepreneurial hub where vendors showcase their products was the best thing that happened on May Day.

Hype.UP in partnership with Hunters garnered many folks to their much-anticipated discount sales yesterday at Serallio Grounds in Osu . Families and friends trooped into the sales grounds between the hours of from 10 am to 5 pm to experience the hype world.

The Hype Deals May Day Clearance sale had a huge cut-off selling price up to 50% off on high-quality scratch and dent consumer electronics and home appliances from brands like Samsung, Beko, Russel Hobbs, Nasco and Midea with 12 months’ warranty.

There was also some side attractions from Melgee’s waakye party, music from the best DJs alongside some chilled hunters and the hype coconut barrow.

Check out more photos