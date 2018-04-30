Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

5 times Peace Hyde looked sassy in jeans


Pulse Fashion 5 times Peace Hyde looked sassy in jeans

Add a dose of style to next denim look.

  • Published:
Peace Hyde play

Peace Hyde
Ghanaian media maven, Peace Hyde is putting Ghana on the world map and her countless awards and informative interviews online prove it all.

The curvaceous celebrity undoubtedly is a style influencer and every apparel she wears becomes the talk of the town. Although denim jeans are a staple in every woman’s closet, Peace Hyde knows how to rock it fearlessly and stylishly.

The 32-year-old doesn’t over- accessorize. She knows her personal style and goes for accessories that will give her the chicest look.

Fashion is all about comfortability and Peace Hyde is giving us classic looks in these photos.

1.

Peace Hyde play

Peace Hyde

2.

Peace Hyde play

Peace Hyde

3.

Peace Hyde play

Peace Hyde

4.

Peace Hyde play

Peace Hyde

 

5.

Peace Hyde play

Peace Hyde

 

