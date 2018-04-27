Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

5 celebrities who totally rocked African prints this week


Pulse Fashion 5 female Ghanaian celebrities who totally rocked African prints this week

From Nana Ama Mcbrown to Afia Schwarzenegger, these celebrities wowed us in African Prints this week.

When it comes to dressing up and setting fashion trends our Ghanaian female celebrities lead that course with their mind-blowing appearances in impeccable styles.

This week (23rd-27thApril) saw several Ghanaian celebrity names from the media, acting, music and entertainment show off great fashion and style in different African prints.

As usual, every one of them in collaboration with their efficient style team came with inspiring looks that will change the fashion game forever. From Nana Ama Mcbrown to Afia Schwarzenegger and Adina,these celebrities wowed us in African Prints this week

Here are 5 Ghanaian female celebrities who literally slayed in African prints.

1.

 

2.

3.

Dress by @queenafiaschwarzenegger Pic @unlimitedstudios Mua @divinecaseygh

A post shared by Queen Afia Schwarzenegger (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on

 

4.

 

5.

 

