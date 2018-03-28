Nana Ama Mcbrown is our most fashionable celebrity for March

news

Curtains finally closing for our style calendar for March and we observe our fashion icon who consistently left us sight-trapped with their impeccable appearances.

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown, is our celebrant for this month and this comes as no surprise, not the slightest.

Nana Ama Mcbrown is loved by many Ghanaians not only for her acting skills but her incredible fashion sense which always puts her in fashion tabloids like we saw this March.

From the red carpet appearances to her personal photoshoots and other social events, she looked stunning in all of her appearances.

The screen goddess was consistent throughout the month of March with regards to her top-notch appearances. Her Instagram posts generated some great fashion buzz and served many fashion lovers some style inspirations.

Nana Ama Mcbrown has a good fashion reputation. She was adjudged best-dressed celebrity in 2016 for the fashion celebrity for the Eurostar Best Dressed Award. The actress beat her colleagues Joselyn Dumas and Jackie Appiah who placed second and third respectively to win the topmost award.

