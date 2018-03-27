Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

See what your favorite celebrities wore to the 3Music Awards


Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore to the 3Music Awards

Stonebwoy, Joselyn Dumas, Nikki Samonas, James Gardener and many others came through in style.

  • Published:
what your favorite celebrities wore to the 3Music Awards play

Joselyn and Dblack

(Swag of Africa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Our very own celebrities graced the 3Music Awards looking totally dashing.

It was an exciting moment for fans and music stars who thronged the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre for the maiden edition of the 3Music Awards last weekend, March 24th, Saturday night.

Deserving musicians and other stakeholders in the country’s music value chain left the venue Sunday morning with not only smiles but gold-plated plagues as awards for their hard work.

 

 

READ ALSO:

But let’s talk looks; who wore what. Truth is, the appearance game of our media personalities are now cranked up a notch. Celebrities now put much into their looks for the event than before which always creates the best fashion gallery for those of you who couldn’t represent.

 

Pulse.com.gh brings to you what your favorite celebrities wore to the 3 music awards.

1. D Black and Joselyn Dumas

 

2. Kafui Danku

 

3. Stonebwoy

 

4.

 

5. Joe Mettle

 

6. Eddie Nartey, Kalybos, James Gardener and others

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: 5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world Pulse Fashion 5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world
Pulse Fashion: You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeral Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeral
Man Crush Monday: Meet one of Ghana’s hottest celebrity bachelor – Mawuli Gavor Man Crush Monday Meet one of Ghana’s hottest celebrity bachelor – Mawuli Gavor
Pulse Fashion: 5 rules to follow when wearing a suit Pulse Fashion 5 rules to follow when wearing a suit
Virgil Abloh: Louis Vuitton names Ghanaian as its new artistic director Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton names Ghanaian as its new artistic director
Pulse Fashion: Gifty Anti and her lovely daughter are giving us the perfect style inspiration in these photos Pulse Fashion Gifty Anti and her lovely daughter are giving us the perfect style inspiration in these photos

Recommended Videos

Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle
Fashion: How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways Fashion How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways
Celeb Fashion: Okyeame Kwame And His Wife Are Our Fashion Couple For This Week Celeb Fashion Okyeame Kwame And His Wife Are Our Fashion Couple For This Week



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Gifty Anti and her lovely daughter are giving us the...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeralbullet
3 Pulse Fashion Juliet Ibrahim's son is all grown up in these lovely...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion 5 rules to follow when wearing a suitbullet
5 Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton names Ghanaian as its new artistic...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion See how Ghanaian celebrities dress to weddingsbullet
7 Pulse Fashion This photo of Shatta Wale dressed like a...bullet
8 Man Crush Monday Meet one of Ghana’s hottest celebrity...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion How to tie a head wrap in 3 fabulous waysbullet
10 Pulse Fashion 5 times Maame Serwaa gave us more...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion 5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world
Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeral
Man Crush Monday Meet one of Ghana’s hottest celebrity bachelor – Mawuli Gavor
Pulse Fashion 5 rules to follow when wearing a suit
Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton names Ghanaian as its new artistic director
Pulse Fashion Gifty Anti and her lovely daughter are giving us the perfect style inspiration in these photos
Pulse Fashion Shatta Michy shows major cleavage in a body-hugging dress
Pulse Fashion Juliet Ibrahim's son is all grown up in these lovely photos
Pulse Fashion See how Ghanaian celebrities dress to weddings
Pulse Fashion 5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world

Top Videos

1 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
2 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
3 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
5 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
6 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet

Fashion

Shatta Michy shows cleavage in a body-hugging dress
Pulse Fashion Shatta Michy shows major cleavage in a body-hugging dress
Fathia Aziz
Pulse Fashion The special aid to Ghana's president looks too fashionable in these photo
Zynell Zuh versus Nana Akua Addo
Who is more fashionable ? Zynell Zuh versus Nana Akua Addo
Unfashionable Asiedu Nketia wears oversized shoe after winter coat gaffe