A post on Instagram about a ‘union’ between Lexis Bill and Joselyn Dumas causes stir on social media.

A photo shared by TV personality, Naa Ashokor Mensah-Doku has hinted of a ‘surprise’ union between one of Ghana’s influential screen goddess, Joselyn Dumas and radio personality, Lexis Bill.

Naa Ashorkor posted a picture of Joselyn Dumas and Lexis Bill standing in front of a Joy FM branded banner and captioned it, “God bless your union"

Lots of her followers who could not believe the news was all over her post trying to find out the information she had put out and to know whether it is an announcement to their possible ‘soon-to-be’ union or there was much to the post than the caption.

Thorough checks from the Instagram account of Naa Ashorkor, however, revealed that the supposed ‘union’ had everything to do with work and supposedly very little to do with marital status.

If her earlier post is anything to go by which was a welcome message for Joselyn as she joined the Multimedia family, then it is enough to make us believe it has been revealed that the ‘union’ in question has nothing to do with marriage.

Check out some social media reactions