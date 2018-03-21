Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

This celebrity stylist just went a different way in his wedding photos


Celebrity Wedding Nana Ama McBrown's stylist just went a different way in his wedding photos

Nana Yaw has styled a host of Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama Mcbrown, Moesha Boduong, Empress Jamila, Soraya Mensah, Afia Schwarzenegger, Semira Adams, Benedicta Gafah among others.

  • Published:
Groom (Wardrobeyak) and groomsmen play

Groom (Wardrobeyak) and groomsmen
Celebrity stylist and personal shopper, Nana Yaw popularly called Wardrobeyak got married over the wedding in a star-studded ceremony to his beautiful girlfriend, Ama.

As a stylist, the fashion world couldn’t help but wait for his personal groom style tips and he gave us more than we bargained for. He ditched the traditional monochrome style and opted for a vibrant hue jacket, white shirt and chequered trousers for his white wedding.

Groom (Wardrobeyak) and groomsmen play

Groom (Wardrobeyak) and groomsmen

That wasn’t all, he wore a bow tie different from that of his groomsmen who looked dapper in patterned suits to support their friend.

Among the groomsmen was Ghanaian actor and men’s style icon, TooSweet Annan who looked classy as always.

Groom (Wardrobeyak) and groomsmen play

Groom (Wardrobeyak) and groomsmen

 

The lovely bride competed fiercely with her stylish husband as she glowed in her stunning wedding gown.

Bride play

Bride

 

  • Check out more photos below

Groom (Wardrobeyak) and bride's look for the traditional wedding play

Groom (Wardrobeyak) and bride's look for the traditional wedding

Groom (Wardrobeyak) and bride's look for the traditional wedding play

Groom (Wardrobeyak) and bride's look for the traditional wedding

Afia play

Afia

Sermira Adams play

Sermira Adams

 

Sima Brew play

Sima Brew

Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Becca play

Becca

Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong

 

