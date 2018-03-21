news

Celebrity stylist and personal shopper, Nana Yaw popularly called Wardrobeyak got married over the wedding in a star-studded ceremony to his beautiful girlfriend, Ama.

As a stylist, the fashion world couldn’t help but wait for his personal groom style tips and he gave us more than we bargained for. He ditched the traditional monochrome style and opted for a vibrant hue jacket, white shirt and chequered trousers for his white wedding.

That wasn’t all, he wore a bow tie different from that of his groomsmen who looked dapper in patterned suits to support their friend.

Among the groomsmen was Ghanaian actor and men’s style icon, TooSweet Annan who looked classy as always.

The lovely bride competed fiercely with her stylish husband as she glowed in her stunning wedding gown.

Nana Yaw has styled a host of Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama Mcbrown, Moesha Boduong, Empress Jamila, Soraya Mensah, Afia Schwarzenegger, Semira Adams, Benedicta Gafah among others.

Check out more photos below

