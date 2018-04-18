Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

6 fashion items every lady should have in her closet


Pulse Fashion 6 fashion items every lady should have in her closet

Is your closet stocked with all the essentials? These reader-suggested must-haves will help you dress for any occasion.

  • Published:
6 fashion items every lady should have in her closet play

Nana Ama Mcbrown
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

To look elegant and attractive women use different tricks. Hairstyle, makeup, clothes, and accessories. Everything matters and affects how they are perceived.

But there are things that always work; Regardless of age or material status. Things that every female should have in the closet to look attractive.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 fashion items every lady should have in her closet.

1. A Great-fitting Bra

It will make you feel and look your best. If your foundation garments don’t do their jobs well, you can’t expect the finished look to be polished.

2. A Statement Necklace Is a Must

You can change the look of a T-shirt, dress, or button-down. And it always fits, no matter how much your weight fluctuates.

3. A little black dress

This is the one must have fashion item every lady needs. The little black dress is a multi-faceted fashion wear which is ideal for almost all events if not all.

READ ALSO:Meet Ghanaian Designer making luxury handmade accessories out of tiny beads

4.  Denim Jacket

Throw it over anything from a silk shell to a beachy maxi dress. The total appeal of a denim jacket is its versatility and resilience. It should fit like a shirt while structure and nature of denim make it look well-beyond its boxed title as just a “jacket.”

5. Black blazer

Find a stylish blazer that you feel comfortable in, and you’ll have it in your closet for years to come. A tailored blazer is classic, feminine and looks great on all body types. It’s essential that makes any outfit look instantly more professional and stylish, and can dress up jeans and a tee for a night out or just over a dress for a party.

6.Stripped shirt

This is a timeless classic piece which looks absolutely gorgeous when paired with brights or prints or peeking out from underneath a blazer. Pair it with jeans, pants, skirt.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Adubea Jensen: Meet Ghanaian Designer making luxury handmade accessories out of tiny beads Adubea Jensen Meet Ghanaian Designer making luxury handmade accessories out of tiny beads
Pulse Fashion: Forget about King Promise’s 'oversized sneakers', here are 6 male celebs who looked perfect in sneakers at the VGMA Pulse Fashion Forget about King Promise’s 'oversized sneakers', here are 6 male celebs who looked perfect in sneakers at the VGMA
Pulse Fashion: These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it Pulse Fashion These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it
Pulse Fashion: Check out 8 celebrities who looked elegant in red gowns at VGMA Pulse Fashion Check out 8 celebrities who looked elegant in red gowns at VGMA
Slay Queens: 5 stylish female celebrities who were absent at the 2018 VGMA Slay Queens 5 stylish female celebrities who were absent at the 2018 VGMA
Red Carpet Kings: Meet your best dressed male celebrities at the 2018 VGMA Red Carpet Kings Meet your best dressed male celebrities at the 2018 VGMA

Recommended Videos

Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle
Fashion: How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways Fashion How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways



Top Articles

1 Wardrobe Failure Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 VGMAbullet
2 Pulse Fashion Meet your 10 best dressed female celebrities at the 2018...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion Stonebwoy and wife were the best-dressed celebrity...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion 4 braless celebrities we spotted at the VGMAbullet
5 Red Carpet Kings Meet your best dressed male celebrities at the...bullet
6 VGMA2018 Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearance will...bullet
7 Slay Queens 5 stylish female celebrities who were absent at...bullet
8 Pulse Food Here are 6 beautiful looks from the VGMA for...bullet
9 VGMA2018 Photos of some best dressed celebrities at 2018...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion 7 times Okyeame Kwame gave us classic looksbullet

Related Articles

Adubea Jensen Meet Ghanaian Designer making luxury handmade accessories out of tiny beads
Pulse Fashion Forget about King Promise’s 'oversized sneakers', here are 6 male celebs who looked perfect in sneakers at the VGMA
Pulse Fashion These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it
Pulse Fashion Check out 8 celebrities who looked elegant in red gowns at VGMA
Slay Queens 5 stylish female celebrities who were absent at the 2018 VGMA
Pulse Fashion Check out 5 celebrities who stole the show at VGMA with their Kente
Red Carpet Kings Meet your best dressed male celebrities at the 2018 VGMA
Pulse Food Here are 6 beautiful looks from the VGMA for weddings
Pulse Fashion 7 times Okyeame Kwame gave us classic looks
Adubea Jensen Meet Ghanaian Designer making luxury handmade accessories out of tiny beads

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
3 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
5 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
6 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
7 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from...bullet

Fashion

Efya
Pulse Fashion Check out 5 celebrities who stole the show at VGMA with their Kente
Too Sweet Annan
Pulse Fashion 8 looks from the VGMA men can rock for weddings
Berla Mundi's look by Pistis
Pulse Fashion Can we talk about Berla Mundi’s red gown at the 2018 VGMA?
#CoatVien Patapaa Amisty says his infamous attire is called #CoatVien and other things we learnt about his fashion