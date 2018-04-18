6 fashion items every lady should have in her closet

news

To look elegant and attractive women use different tricks. Hairstyle, makeup, clothes, and accessories. Everything matters and affects how they are perceived.

But there are things that always work; Regardless of age or material status. Things that every female should have in the closet to look attractive.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 fashion items every lady should have in her closet.

1. A Great-fitting Bra

It will make you feel and look your best. If your foundation garments don’t do their jobs well, you can’t expect the finished look to be polished.

2. A Statement Necklace Is a Must

You can change the look of a T-shirt, dress, or button-down. And it always fits, no matter how much your weight fluctuates.

3. A little black dress

This is the one must have fashion item every lady needs. The little black dress is a multi-faceted fashion wear which is ideal for almost all events if not all.

READ ALSO:Meet Ghanaian Designer making luxury handmade accessories out of tiny beads

4. Denim Jacket

Throw it over anything from a silk shell to a beachy maxi dress. The total appeal of a denim jacket is its versatility and resilience. It should fit like a shirt while structure and nature of denim make it look well-beyond its boxed title as just a “jacket.”

5. Black blazer

Find a stylish blazer that you feel comfortable in, and you’ll have it in your closet for years to come. A tailored blazer is classic, feminine and looks great on all body types. It’s essential that makes any outfit look instantly more professional and stylish, and can dress up jeans and a tee for a night out or just over a dress for a party.

6.Stripped shirt

This is a timeless classic piece which looks absolutely gorgeous when paired with brights or prints or peeking out from underneath a blazer. Pair it with jeans, pants, skirt.