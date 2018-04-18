news

Adubea (Janet Oddoye) was born in England to a Danish mother with an eye for beautiful soft furnishings and vintage clothing, and a Ghanaian father, a civil engineer by day and amiable socialite by night.

At a tender age, Adubea was steeped in an aesthetic that was quintessentially Danish as well as being influenced by traditionally African social and moral codes of conduct.

Naturally gifted with her hands along with an inherent faculty for attention to detail, Adubea learned from her maternal grandmother, how to crochet, knit and needlework during her visits to Denmark.

Her education in a prestigious international school in Ghana broadened her cultural horizons and further reinforced her values of integrity, based on the giving back principle from a position of privilege. But perhaps, more importantly, the flames of her love affair with Africa were fanned.

As a young mother and wife in London, she embarked on a seventeen-year career in direct sales, attaining senior directorship level. Her human resources skills, methodical thought processes, and tireless work ethic evolved, as did the numerous teams under her mentorship.

However, her passion for all things beautifully handcrafted coupled with her thirst for design knowledge did not wane. She proceeded to enlist herself in various courses covering interior design, furniture upholstery, and jewelry design, culminating in business skills: a holistic strategy eventually harnessed to introduce the world to the ADUBEA JENSEN luxury handbag line.

Adubea Jensen handbags are uniquely made using tiny beads which are woven together to form exquisite one-of-a-kind bead bags. The process is 100% handmade and a bag can take up to 50 hours to make. Their vibrant colors and amazing designs speak to the modern, fashionable and sophisticated woman. Coupled with the limited availability of each design, owning an Adubea Jensen handbag becomes an irresistible must-have.

Adubea Jensen Designs Limited, established only in 2014, encapsulates Adubea’s life journey. The beautifully chic accessories range is an homage to her personal and cultural narrative to date.

The design-led precision, muted hues, quality craftsmanship and flamboyant tones demanded by Adubea sit perfectly with her mentorship and training programmes.

Adubea Jensen, sourced in Africa, manufactured in Africa, exported from Africa. Adubea Jensen; Changing lives one bead at a time.