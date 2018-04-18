news

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is one of the biggest music events in Ghana and we always look forward to the red carpet moments.

The looks we spotted on the red carpet this year were breathtaking. The celebrities especially the male celebrities really impressed us with their looks.

The slay queens as we popularly call the stylish celebrities stepped out thigh-high split, daring backless number or elegant silk gown custom-made by Ghanaian designers.

Check out female celebrities who gave us show-stopping fashion performance at the 2018 VGMA.

1. Feli Nuna

2. Margeret Dery

3. Victoria Lebene

4. AJ Sarpong

5. Baby Blanca

6. Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, a Deputy Minister of Education

7. Berla Mundi

8. Yolanda Cuba, CEO Vodafone Ghana