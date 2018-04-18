Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Check out 8 celebrities who looked elegant in red gowns at VGMA


Check out breathtaking red gowns that we spotted at the 2018 VGMA.

Berla Mundi play

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is one of the biggest music events in Ghana and we always look forward to the red carpet moments.

The looks we spotted on the red carpet this year were breathtaking. The celebrities especially the male celebrities really impressed us with their looks.

The slay queens as we popularly call the stylish celebrities stepped out thigh-high split, daring backless number or elegant silk gown custom-made by Ghanaian designers.

Check out female celebrities who gave us show-stopping fashion performance at the 2018 VGMA.

1. Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna play

Feli Nuna

 

2. Margeret Dery

Margeret Dery play

Margeret Dery

3. Victoria Lebene

Victoria Lebene play

Victoria Lebene

 

4. AJ Sarpong

AJ Sarpong play

AJ Sarpong

5. Baby Blanca

Baby Blanca play

Baby Blanca

6. Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, a Deputy Minister of Education

Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, a Deputy Minister of Education play

Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, a Deputy Minister of Education

7. Berla Mundi

play

 

8.  Yolanda Cuba, CEO Vodafone Ghana

Yolanda Cuba, CEO Vodafone Ghana play

Yolanda Cuba, CEO Vodafone Ghana

 

