Here are 6 beautiful looks from the VGMA for weddings

news

Weddings are the perfect excuse to wear the best apparels in your closet.

The 2018 VGMA red carpet was graced by Ghanaian celebrities looking flamboyant in designs by local designers including Pistis, Sima Brew, yartelgh, Shebybena, Briwiredua among others.

The looks were perfect for the red carpet and one can equally wear to their event such as weddings.

READ ALSO:8 looks from the VGMA men can rock for weddings

1. Joselyn Dumas

2. Efya, musician

READ ALSO:Can we talk about Berla Mundi’s red gown at the 2018 VGMA?

3. Mzvee, musician

4. Nikki Samonas, actress and TV host

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy and wife were the best-dressed celebrity couple at the 2018 VGMA

5. Adina, musician and model

6. Mzbel, musician