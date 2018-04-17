Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Here are 6 beautiful looks from the VGMA for weddings


Style inspiration from some female celebrities who looked elegant on the VGMA red carpet.

Efya play

Efya
Weddings are the perfect excuse to wear the best apparels in your closet.

The 2018 VGMA red carpet was graced by Ghanaian celebrities looking flamboyant in designs by local designers including Pistis, Sima Brew, yartelgh, Shebybena, Briwiredua among others.

The looks were perfect for the red carpet and one can equally wear to their event such as weddings.

1. Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas

2.  Efya, musician

Efya play

Efya

3.  Mzvee, musician

Mzvee play

Mzvee

4. Nikki Samonas, actress and TV host

Nikki Samonas play

Nikki Samonas

5.  Adina, musician and model

Adina play

Adina

6.  Mzbel, musician

Mzbel play

Mzbel

 

