8 looks from the VGMA men can rock for weddings


Invited to a wedding and not sure what to wear? Get style tips from these male celebrities.

The male celebrities who attended the 2018 VGMA really invested in their looks giving their female counterparts a tough competition on the red carpet.

In general, the looks from this year’s red carpet was very impressive as compared to last year where we spotted more celebs looking absolutely unprepared for the red carpet.

The men listed below looked very classic, formal and stylish for the event and new grooms or groomsmen can take style inspiration from them.

We also added our best African print look for the night to the list for your perusal.

1. Counselor George

Counselor Lutterodt play

Counselor Lutterodt

2. D-Black

DBlack play

DBlack

3. Kalybos

Kalybos play

Kalybos

4. Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata play

Kofi Kinaata

5. DSP Kofi Sarpong

DSP Kofi Sarpong play

DSP Kofi Sarpong

 

6. Harold Amenyah

Harold Amenyah play

Harold Amenyah

7. Trigmatic

Trigmatic play

Trigmatic

8. Too Sweet Annan

Too Sweet Annan play

Too Sweet Annan

