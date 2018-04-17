8 looks from the VGMA men can rock for weddings

news

The male celebrities who attended the 2018 VGMA really invested in their looks giving their female counterparts a tough competition on the red carpet.

In general, the looks from this year’s red carpet was very impressive as compared to last year where we spotted more celebs looking absolutely unprepared for the red carpet.

The men listed below looked very classic, formal and stylish for the event and new grooms or groomsmen can take style inspiration from them.

We also added our best African print look for the night to the list for your perusal.

1. Counselor George

2. D-Black

3. Kalybos

4. Kofi Kinaata

5. DSP Kofi Sarpong

6. Harold Amenyah

7. Trigmatic

8. Too Sweet Annan