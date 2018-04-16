4 braless celebrities we spotted at the VGMA

news

Music stars, fashion lovers, and music enthusiasts lit up the red carpet at the 2018 Vodafone Music Music Awards on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Fashion icon, Berla Mundi graced the stage with her beauty and intelligence while celebrities like Selly Galley and Benedicta Gafah looked effortlessly classy in their looks.

Undoubtedly, the red carpet was an integral part of the awards show. Fashion and entertainment go in hand-in-hand.

It seems Ghanaians are embracing the braless trend as some female celebrities stepped out in style on the red carpet showing off their cleavage.

1. Gloria Sarfo

2. Bianca

3. Rosemond Brown

4. Ruff Town records' signee

These female celebrities also showed ‘cleavage’ at the event.

1. Joselyn Dumas

2. Tiwa Savage

3. Efya