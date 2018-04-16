4 braless celebrities we spotted at the VGMA

It seems Ghanaians are embracing the braless trend as some female celebrities stepped out in style on the red carpet showing off their cleavage.
Fashion icon, Berla Mundi graced the stage with her beauty and intelligence while celebrities like Selly Galley and Benedicta Gafah looked effortlessly classy in their looks.
Undoubtedly, the red carpet was an integral part of the awards show. Fashion and entertainment go in hand-in-hand.
4. Ruff Town records' signee
These female celebrities also showed ‘cleavage’ at the event.
1. Joselyn Dumas
2. Tiwa Savage
3. Efya