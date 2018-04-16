Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

4 braless celebrities we spotted at the VGMA


Pulse Fashion 4 braless celebrities we spotted at the VGMA

It seems Ghanaians are embracing the braless trend as some female celebrities stepped out in style on the red carpet showing off their cleavage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gloria Brown play

Gloria Brown
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Music stars, fashion lovers, and music enthusiasts lit up the red carpet at the 2018 Vodafone Music Music Awards on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Berla Mundi play

Berla Mundi
 

Fashion icon, Berla Mundi graced the stage with her beauty and intelligence while celebrities like Selly Galley and Benedicta Gafah looked effortlessly classy in their looks.

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

Undoubtedly, the red carpet was an integral part of the awards show. Fashion and entertainment go in hand-in-hand.

It seems Ghanaians are embracing the braless trend as some female celebrities stepped out in style on the red carpet showing off their cleavage.

READ ALSO:Meet your 10 best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 VGMA

  • 1. Gloria Sarfo

Gloria Sarfo play

Gloria Sarfo

 

  • 2.  Bianca

Bianca play

Bianca

READ ALSO:Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearance will give you hope

  • 3. Rosemond Brown

Gloria Brown play

Gloria Brown

4. Ruff Town records' signee

Ruff and Down signee play

Ruff and Down signee

These female celebrities also showed ‘cleavage’ at the event.

1. Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas

2. Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage play

Tiwa Savage

3. Efya

Efya play

Efya

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: Meet your 10 best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 VGMA Pulse Fashion Meet your 10 best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 VGMA
VGMA2018: Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearance will give you hope. VGMA2018 Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearance will give you hope.
VGMA2018: Photos of some best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards VGMA2018 Photos of some best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards
Pulse Fashion: 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s wedding Pulse Fashion 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s wedding
Pulse Fashion: 5 dresses from Moesha Bouduong you can take to church Pulse Fashion 5 dresses from Moesha Bouduong you can take to church
#VGMA2018: Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA #VGMA2018 Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA

Recommended Videos

Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle
Fashion: How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways Fashion How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion 5 dresses from Moesha Bouduong you can take to churchbullet
2 Pulse Fashion Naa Ashorkor'S African print style is a must-have for...bullet
3 VGMA2018 Photos of some best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone...bullet
4 #VGMA2018 Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeralbullet
6 VGMA2018 Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearance will...bullet
7 Pulse Style Stylish Naa Ashokor looks beautiful in these photosbullet
8 Pulse Fashion Meet your 10 best dressed female celebrities...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah looks...bullet

Related Articles

Who Wore It Better? Kuami Eugene vs. Kidi
Pulse Fashion Meet your 10 best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 VGMA
Pulse Fashion Outfit of the day- Portia Arthur
Pulse Fashion Nadia Buari is shining bright in this blue dress
Pulse Fashion 5 Ghanaians making us proud in fashion around the world
Pulse Fashion Selina Beb showcases kente at 2018 New Orleans Fashion Week
VGMA2018 Photos of some best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards
VGMA2018 Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearance will give you hope.

Top Videos

1 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
2 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
3 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
4 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
5 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet

Fashion

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA
Red Carpet Failures 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA
We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will be amazed
Photos We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will be amazed
Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures
Celebrity Birthday Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures
Afia Schwarzenegger
Pulse Fashion 5 times we fell in love with Afia Schwarzenegger's look