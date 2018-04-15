Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearances


VGMA2018 Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearances will give you hope.

The picture shows the massive style transformation in the life of Kidi.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearances will give you hope. play

 Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearances will give you hope.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The conversations sparked by the red carpet moments of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards annually is always incredible like this throwback of Kidi’s last year look versus his look tonight at the VGMA.

The talented artiste, Kidi turned up at the VGMA 2018 in style and it is entirely breathtaking. That has caused netizens loving his look to generate buzz around what he wore last year as to what he wore this year.

The young style gem who is known for his dapper looks came through in a grey colored blazer with a black shirt on the inside and paired it nicely with pants of the same blazer fabric.

Best celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards play

Kidi

 

READ ALSO:Kuami Eugene vs. Kidi

His look this year as compared to last year is evidence that Kidi has cranked his style qualities a notch. Last year he did it the conventional way with a grey suit and a white shirt beneath.

play

 

Already, social media is buzzing about this intriguing look difference and at the same time taking some inspiration from his style feat.

Check out this social media reaction

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

VGMA2018: Photos of some best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards VGMA2018 Photos of some best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards
Pulse Fashion: 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s wedding Pulse Fashion 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s wedding
Pulse Fashion: 5 dresses from Moesha Bouduong you can take to church Pulse Fashion 5 dresses from Moesha Bouduong you can take to church
#VGMA2018: Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA #VGMA2018 Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA
Pulse Fashion: Naa Ashorkor'S African print style is a must-have for all classic ladies Pulse Fashion Naa Ashorkor'S African print style is a must-have for all classic ladies
Red Carpet Failures: 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA Red Carpet Failures 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA

Recommended Videos

Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle
Fashion: How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways Fashion How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Naa Ashorkor'S African print style is a must-have for all...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion 5 dresses from Moesha Bouduong you can take to churchbullet
3 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeralbullet
4 Pulse Fashion Moesha Buduong sets the tone for the Christmas...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s...bullet
6 #VGMA2018 Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last...bullet
7 Pulse Style Stylish Naa Ashokor looks beautiful in these photosbullet
8 Red Carpet Failures 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion 5 times we fell in love with Afia...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah looks...bullet

Related Articles

VGMA2018 Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearances will give you hope.
VGMA2018 Photos of some best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards
Pulse Fashion 5 dresses from Moesha Bouduong you can take to church
#VGMA2018 Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA
Pulse Fashion Naa Ashorkor'S African print style is a must-have for all classic ladies
Red Carpet Failures 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA
Pulse Fashion 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s wedding
Pulse Fashion Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah looks regal in this traditional attire
Photos We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will be amazed
Celebrity Birthday Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
3 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
6 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
7 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable...bullet

Fashion

We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will be amazed
Photos We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will be amazed
Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures
Celebrity Birthday Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures
4 smart ways to nail your office wear
Men Style 4 smart ways to nail your office wear
Sandra Ankobiah
Pulse Fashion 5 casual looks from Sandra Ankobiah that are just breathtaking