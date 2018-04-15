news

The conversations sparked by the red carpet moments of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards annually is always incredible like this throwback of Kidi’s last year look versus his look tonight at the VGMA.

The talented artiste, Kidi turned up at the VGMA 2018 in style and it is entirely breathtaking. That has caused netizens loving his look to generate buzz around what he wore last year as to what he wore this year.

The young style gem who is known for his dapper looks came through in a grey colored blazer with a black shirt on the inside and paired it nicely with pants of the same blazer fabric.

His look this year as compared to last year is evidence that Kidi has cranked his style qualities a notch. Last year he did it the conventional way with a grey suit and a white shirt beneath.

Already, social media is buzzing about this intriguing look difference and at the same time taking some inspiration from his style feat.

Check out this social media reaction