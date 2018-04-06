Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Who Wore It Better? Kuami Eugene vs. Kidi

Social media just got better with the blazer saga between these two.

  • Published:
The striped blazer jacket that was worn by two of Ghana’s sensational acts, Kidi and Kuami Eugene is really generating some social media conversations and we live for it.

Both artistes of the renowned record label, Lynx Entertainment, Kuami Eugene, and Kidi have been spotted in a photo rocking similar jackets.

The jackets which have generated tons of buzz already and we just can’t help but compare which of the two talented acts rocked it better.

The striped blazer of blue Prussian color with crème designs across it and catchy square figures in it was earlier believed to have been borrowed by Kuami Eugene from Kidi per the comments of netizens and reports by some media house.

This clearly triggered Kuami Eugene to post a photo of the two of them rocking the same blazer and of course accompanied it with a video probably for the doubting Thomas’ that would attribute the photos to Photoshop.

Kidi is seen rocking his with a seemingly sea-blue shirt and stunning faded jeans which is beautifully ripped across the knee area whiles Kuami scored his with black skinny jeans and a round neck t-shirt( his favorite) beneath the blazer.

Kuami Eugene and KiDi are shading y#emo#4oCZ##all . #ghanafuo #fashion

A post shared by Ghanafuocom (@ghanafuodotcom) on

 

So this leaves us with the big question, which is ‘Who wore the famous blue striped blazer in the most fashionable way? Is it kidi’s debonair appeal or Kuami Eugene’s “Safe Play” look. We leave our cherished viewers to decide.

