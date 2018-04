news

We must admit, the fashion game at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards was spectacular.

The glamorous event which happened on Saturday, April 14 at the Accra International Conference witnessed some very interesting sense of fashion on the red carpet especially by the female celebrities and the fashion review panel of Pulse.com.gh have spoken.

1. Selly Galey

2. Benedictah Gafah

3. Anita Akuffo

4. Adina

5. AJ Sarpong

6. Naa Ashokor

7. Berla Mundi

8.Nikki Samonas

9.Gifty Osei

10. Gloria Sarfo