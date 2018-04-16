news

BET award winner, Stonebwoy, and his lovely wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong gave us couple goals and great style tips.

Stonebwoy real name Livingstone Etse Satekla wore an all-black outfit which he cemented with a kente jacket.

READ ALSO: 5 times Stonebwoy was the perfect fashion icon for men

Dr. Louisa who always makes a bold statement whenever she attends public events and she didn’t disappoint us at this year’s VGMA’s. She looked elegant in a floor-length wine gown with a matching clutch.

Her hairstyle and makeup were flawless. Catherine-Jidula’s lovely mother wore silver to match with the designs in the gorgeous dress.

READ ALSO: All the times Stonebwoy's wife looked gorgeous in white dress

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa married in June 2017 and welcomed their first child together in 2018.