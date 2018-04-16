Our new favorite couple, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong are always giving us countless reasons to believe in love again.
Stonebwoy real name Livingstone Etse Satekla wore an all-black outfit which he cemented with a kente jacket.
Dr. Louisa who always makes a bold statement whenever she attends public events and she didn’t disappoint us at this year’s VGMA’s. She looked elegant in a floor-length wine gown with a matching clutch.
Her hairstyle and makeup were flawless. Catherine-Jidula’s lovely mother wore silver to match with the designs in the gorgeous dress.
Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa married in June 2017 and welcomed their first child together in 2018.