Stonebwoy and  wife were the best-dressed couple at the 2018 VGMA


Pulse Fashion Stonebwoy and wife were the best-dressed celebrity couple at the 2018 VGMA

Our new favorite couple, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong are always giving us countless reasons to believe in love again.

  Published:
Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong play

BET award winner, Stonebwoy, and  his lovely wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong gave us couple goals and great style tips.

Stonebwoy real name Livingstone Etse Satekla wore an all-black outfit which he cemented with a kente jacket.

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong play

READ ALSO: 5 times Stonebwoy was the perfect fashion icon for men

Dr. Louisa who always makes a bold statement whenever she attends public events and she didn’t disappoint us at this year’s VGMA’s. She looked elegant in a floor-length wine gown with a matching clutch.

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong play

Her hairstyle and makeup were flawless. Catherine-Jidula’s lovely mother wore silver to match with the designs in the gorgeous dress.

 

READ ALSO: All the times Stonebwoy's wife looked gorgeous in white dress

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong play

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa married in June 2017 and welcomed their first child together in 2018.

